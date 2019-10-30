Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film Adaptation of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Andrew Garfield will star in the Netflix film adaptation of in tick, tick...Boom!, according to Deadline. Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his feature directorial debut on this adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway show written by the late Jonathan Larson.

Garfield will play Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break. The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon's best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

The film is being produced by Imagine Entertainment principals Brian Grazer and Ron Howard with Imagine's Julie Oh, and Miranda. Playwright Steven Levenson is adapting the script from Larson's original stage show. Executive producing on the film are Julie Larson, Levenson and Celia Costas.

Andrew Garfield won the Tony for his role in Angels in America. He recently wrapped production on the romance film, Mainstream, and he is currently shooting the role of scandalous televangelist Jim Bakker opposite Jessica Chastain's Tammy Bakker in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Larson is the playwright behind Rent, the multiple award-winning musical, including the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1996. Rent was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, an honor Miranda's Hamilton also received in 2016. Only nine musicals have won the Pulitzer for Drama. Larson tragically died the night before the show's first preview performance Off-Broadway. Rent ultimately spent twelve years on Broadway, MAKING IT the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles