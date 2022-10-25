Wake Up With BWW 10/25: LIFE OF PI to Transfer to Broadway, Isaac Mizrahi Joins CHICAGO, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Leslie Jordan Passes Away at 67

by Michael Major

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and writer Leslie Jordan has passed away at 67. Jordan is most known for his roles on Will and Grace, Hearts Afire, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat. He was seen onstage in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and Lucky Guy.. (more...)

Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder Tie the Knot

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Congratulations to Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder who have tied the knot! Check out footage of the reception, taken by Orfeh, here!. (more...)

Full Cast and Tour Dates Announced For BEETLEJUICE North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

Full casting and the 2022-23 tour route have been announced for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical. After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. Get the full cast and schedule here!. (more...)

LIFE OF PI Will Transfer to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March

by Stephi Wild

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre beginning performances Thursday, March 9, 2023. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Isaac Mizrahi Will Play Amos Hart in CHICAGO Beginning Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Chicago will welcome fashion icon and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi in the role of "Amos Hart" for a limited three-week engagement, starting Monday, November 7 through Saturday, November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino & Matt Cardona Will Return for THE LAST MATCH Encore

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the full cast will return for two encore performances of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical. The Pro Wrestling concert event will be returning November 14th, 2022 2:30 and 7:30pm at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.. (more...)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London

by Stephi Wild

Tthe UK Premiere Tour has been announced the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023.. (more...)

Video: Julie Taymor Talks THE LION KING 25th Anniversary and More!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

The Lion King will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th. Julie Taymor sat down with Richard Ridge to discuss the show's impact and more. Check out the full interview in the video here!. (more...)

Video: Patina Miller Records 'Last Midnight' For the Cast Recording of INTO THE WOODS, Available to Preorder Now!

by Stephi Wild

Preorders are now available for the CD and vinyl versions for the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods. To celebrate the launch of preorders, the production released a new music video featuring Patina Miller recording 'Last Midnight.'. (more...)

