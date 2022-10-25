Wake Up With BWW 10/25: LIFE OF PI to Transfer to Broadway, Isaac Mizrahi Joins CHICAGO, and More!
Plus, casting and tour dates announced for the tour of Beetlejuice, and more!
Today's top stories include Life of Pi, transfering to Broadway in March 2023! Plus, full casting has been announced for the tour of Beetlejuice and Isaac Mizrahi will join the cast of Chicago!
Today's Top Stories
Leslie Jordan Passes Away at 67
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and writer Leslie Jordan has passed away at 67. Jordan is most known for his roles on Will and Grace, Hearts Afire, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat. He was seen onstage in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and Lucky Guy.. (more...)
Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder Tie the Knot
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Congratulations to Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder who have tied the knot! Check out footage of the reception, taken by Orfeh, here!. (more...)
Full Cast and Tour Dates Announced For BEETLEJUICE North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
Full casting and the 2022-23 tour route have been announced for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical. After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. Get the full cast and schedule here!. (more...)
LIFE OF PI Will Transfer to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in March
by Stephi Wild
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre beginning performances Thursday, March 9, 2023. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Isaac Mizrahi Will Play Amos Hart in CHICAGO Beginning Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome fashion icon and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi in the role of "Amos Hart" for a limited three-week engagement, starting Monday, November 7 through Saturday, November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)
Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino & Matt Cardona Will Return for THE LAST MATCH Encore
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the full cast will return for two encore performances of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical. The Pro Wrestling concert event will be returning November 14th, 2022 2:30 and 7:30pm at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.. (more...)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London
by Stephi Wild
Tthe UK Premiere Tour has been announced the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023.. (more...)
Video: Julie Taymor Talks THE LION KING 25th Anniversary and More!
by Backstage With Richard Ridge
The Lion King will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th. Julie Taymor sat down with Richard Ridge to discuss the show's impact and more. Check out the full interview in the video here!. (more...)
Video: Patina Miller Records 'Last Midnight' For the Cast Recording of INTO THE WOODS, Available to Preorder Now!
by Stephi Wild
Preorders are now available for the CD and vinyl versions for the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods. To celebrate the launch of preorders, the production released a new music video featuring Patina Miller recording 'Last Midnight.'. (more...)
October 25, 2022
The ACLU and the NYCLU hosted the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, October 24th. Performers and presenters included comedian Alex Edelman (Just For Us), 2022 Tony-Nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony-nominated actor Ato Blankson-Wood (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Slave Play) and more. See photos from the event here!
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Launches STUDENT SEATS, Providing Fully Funded Tickets to Students
October 25, 2022
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG has announced TOPDOG/UNDERDOG STUDENT SEATS, a program that provides fully funded tickets to public school student groups, allowing them to see a world-class Broadway production of one of contemporary theater’s greatest plays.
World Premiere of Erica Schmidt's LUCY to be Presented by Audible Theater in January 2023
October 25, 2022
Audible Inc. will present the world premiere of Lucy, written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth). Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement will begin Saturday, January 28, 2023 with an official opening on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell to Release First Joint Album SOMETHING STUPID
October 25, 2022
Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will be releasing their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid afer the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album will be released on November 18.
THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch North American Tour in 2024
October 25, 2022
Dramatic Publishing has licensed the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, and a North American tour is being planned for 2024. Tour cities, dates and casting will be announced. The Kite Runner will have played 17 previews and 117 regular performances on Broadway.