Video: Patina Miller Records 'Last Midnight' For the Cast Recording of INTO THE WOODS, Available to Preorder Now!

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Preorders are now available for the CD and vinyl versions for the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods.

The CD will be released on December 2, followed by vinyl on March 17, 2023. The 2-LP vinyl set will be available everywhere in Red and exclusively at Barnes & Noble in Gold. Preorders can be placed HERE.

To celebrate the launch of preorders, the production released a new music video featuring Patina Miller recording "Last Midnight." Check out the video below!



The cast album features the original cast of the Broadway revival: Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina are understudies.

Sean Patrick Flahaven, who spent 25 years working with Sondheim in various musical capacities and has been a producer on dozens of cast albums, including 12 Grammy nominees, produced the recording, with Rob Berman as Co-Producer, Jordan Roth as Executive Producer, and Lear deBessonet as Associate Producer. The album was recorded by Lawrence Manchester, Isaiah Abolin and Ian Kagey; mixed by Kagey; and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, opened to rave reviews on July 10 at the St. James Theatre. This production is produced by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, directed by Lear deBessonet (in her Broadway debut), and features music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim. The show previously announced that it will extend one final time through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The current cast includes Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, Montego Glover shares the role of The Witch with Patina Miller, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina are understudies.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods.

Recent recordings released by Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings include the Grammy Award-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, as well as Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal; The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); A Chorus Line (Original Spanish Cast Recording), starring Antonio Banderas; and Jason Robert Brown's Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

Album Track List:

1. Prologue: Into the Woods

2. Cinderella at the Grave

3. Hello, Little Girl

4. I Guess This Is Goodbye

5. Maybe They're Magic

6. I Know Things Now

7. A Very Nice Prince

8. First Midnight

9. Giants in the Sky

10. Agony

11. It Takes Two

12. Second Midnight

13. Stay With Me

14. On the Steps of the Palace

15. Ever After

16. Prologue: So Happy

17. Agony (Reprise)

18. Witch's Lament

19. Any Moment

20. Moments in the Woods

21. Your Fault

22. Last Midnight

23. No More

24. No One Is Alone

25. Finale: Children Will Listen