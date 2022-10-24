Full Cast and Tour Dates Announced For BEETLEJUICE North American Tour
After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.
Full casting and the 2022-23 tour route have been announced for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical. After its first public performance in Paducah, KY, the tour will officially launch in December at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA before haunting 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly.
The full touring production cast will include Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Juliane Godfrey, Morgan Harrison, Matthew Michael Janisse, Kenway Ho Wai K. Kua, Sean McManus, Lee N Price, Nevada Riley, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Lexie Dorsett Sharp and CorBen Williams. They will join the previously announced Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, with Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Otho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout.
Full tour route for the 2022-23 Season is listed below or visit www.beetlejuicebroadway.com/tour.
Tour Dates
Paducah, KY
Carson Center
12/01/22 - 12/01/22
San Francisco, CA
Golden Gate Theatre
12/07/22 - 12/31/22
Cleveland, OH
Playhouse Square
01/10/23 - 01/29/23
Detroit, MI
Opera House
01/31/23 - 02/12/23
Rochester, NY
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre
02/14/23 - 02/19/23
Pittsburgh, PA
Benedum Center
02/21/23 - 02/26/23
Greenville, SC
Peace Center
02/28/23 - 03/05/23
Columbus, OH
Ohio Theatre
03/07/23 - 03/12/23
East Lansing, MI
Wharton Center
03/14/23 - 03/19/23
Buffalo, NY
Shea's Buffalo
03/21/23 - 03/26/23
Charlotte, NC
Belk Theatre
03/28/23 - 04/02/23
Durham, NC
DPAC
04/11/23 - 04/16/23
Greensboro, NC
Tanger Center
04/18/23 - 04/23/23
Providence, RI
PPAC
04/25/23 - 04/30/23
Boston, MA
Boston Opera House
05/02/23 - 05/14/23
Washington, DC
National Theatre
05/16/23 - 05/28/23
Philadelphia, PA
Academy of Music
05/30/23 - 06/11/23
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Au Rene Theatre
06/13/23 - 06/25/23
Orlando, FL
Dr. Phillips Center
06/27/23 - 07/02/23
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Pantages
07/11/23 - 07/30/23
San Jose, CA
SJ Center of the Performing Arts
08/01/23 - 08/06/23
Salt Lake City, UT
Eccles Theater
08/08/23 - 08/13/23
San Diego, CA
San Diego Civic Theatre
08/15/23 - 08/20/23
Tempe, AZ
ASU Gammage
08/22/23 - 08/27/23
Denver, CO
Buell Theatre
09/05/23 - 09/17/23
Minneapolis, MN
Orpheum Theatre
09/19/23 - 09/24/23
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Civic Center
10/03/23 - 10/08/23
Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Robbie"); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office.
Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.
BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continues to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.