Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London

The tour heads to Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, and more!

Oct. 24, 2022  
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London

Tthe UK Premiere Tour has been announced the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023 then visiting Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth. Full tour details below.

www.spongebobstage.com

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 5 April - Saturday 8 April 2023
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
www.mayflower.org.uk

Tuesday 11 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Birmingham Hippodrome
www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Tuesday 18 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 25 April - Saturday 29 April 2023
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Tuesday 9 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tuesday 16 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Manchester Opera House
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Belfast Grand Opera House
Www.goh.co.uk

Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Www.wmc.org.uk

Tuesday 13 June - Saturday 17 June 2023
Blackpool Opera House
Www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/our-venues/large-venues/opera-house

Tuesday 20 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Peterborough New Theatre
Www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tuesday 27 June - Saturday 1 July 2023
Wolverhampton Grand
Www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 4 July - Saturday 8 July 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
Www.norwichtheatre.org

Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 15 July 2023
Curve, Leicester
Www.curveonline.co.uk

Tuesday 18 July - Saturday 22 July 2023
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Wednesday 26 July - Saturday 26 August 2023
Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall, London
Www.southbankcentre.co.uk/venues/queen-elizabeth-hall

Wednesday 30 August - Saturday 2 September 2023
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Www.theatreroyal.com



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Revolution Announces The Return Of Glass Ceiling Breakers And Call For SubmissionsTheatre Revolution Announces The Return Of Glass Ceiling Breakers And Call For Submissions
October 23, 2022

Theatre Revolution announces the call for submission for the return of Glass Ceiling Breakers: GCB3!
Presentarán Nueva Edición Del Libro Los Inicios De La Profesión Del Diseño En MéxicoPresentarán Nueva Edición Del Libro Los Inicios De La Profesión Del Diseño En México
October 23, 2022

En el marco de la celebración del 60 aniversario de la Escuela de Diseño (Edinba), como parte del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal) y de la Subdirección General de Educación e Investigación Artísticas (Sgeia), se llevará a cabo la presentación del libro Los inicios de la profesión del diseño en México: genealogía de sus incidentes, de Pilar Maseda Martín, en la Sala Manuel M. Ponce del Palacio de Bellas de Artes, el martes 25 de octubre a las 11:00 horas. 
Celebra La Escuela Superior De Música Y Danza De Monterrey Su 45 Aniversario En El Palacio De Bellas ArtesCelebra La Escuela Superior De Música Y Danza De Monterrey Su 45 Aniversario En El Palacio De Bellas Artes
October 23, 2022

El Palacio de Bellas Artes de la Ciudad de México fue sede de la celebración del 45 aniversario de la Escuela Superior de Música y Danza de Monterrey (Esmdm) del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal), evento en el que se reunieron el sábado por la noche docentes, directivos, egresados, familiares de las y los estudiantes, así como invitados especiales de la comunidad artística nacional e internacional. 
THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Opens at Empire Stage in NovemberTHE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Opens at Empire Stage in November
October 23, 2022

Pigs Do Fly Productions will present The Savannah Sipping Society November 4 - 20, 2022 at Empire Stage
Al Via La Campagna Abbonamenti Per La Stagione Lirica 2023 Del Teatro Regio Di ParmaAl Via La Campagna Abbonamenti Per La Stagione Lirica 2023 Del Teatro Regio Di Parma
October 23, 2022

Il Teatro Regio di Parma comunica che il 25 ottobre prende avvio la campagna abbonamenti per gli spettacoli della Stagione Lirica 2023, in programma dal 12 gennaio al 14 maggio 2023.