THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London

Tthe UK Premiere Tour has been announced the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023 then visiting Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth. Full tour details below.

www.spongebobstage.com

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 5 April - Saturday 8 April 2023

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

Tuesday 11 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Tuesday 18 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 25 April - Saturday 29 April 2023

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Tuesday 9 May - Saturday 13 May 2023

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tuesday 16 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Manchester Opera House

Www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Belfast Grand Opera House

Www.goh.co.uk

Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Www.wmc.org.uk

Tuesday 13 June - Saturday 17 June 2023

Blackpool Opera House

Www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/our-venues/large-venues/opera-house

Tuesday 20 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Peterborough New Theatre

Www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tuesday 27 June - Saturday 1 July 2023

Wolverhampton Grand

Www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 4 July - Saturday 8 July 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

Www.norwichtheatre.org

Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 15 July 2023

Curve, Leicester

Www.curveonline.co.uk

Tuesday 18 July - Saturday 22 July 2023

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Wednesday 26 July - Saturday 26 August 2023

Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

Www.southbankcentre.co.uk/venues/queen-elizabeth-hall

Wednesday 30 August - Saturday 2 September 2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com