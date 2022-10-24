THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland and Play Five Weeks in London
The tour heads to Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, and more!
Tthe UK Premiere Tour has been announced the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland opening at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023 then visiting Birmingham, Bradford, Oxford, Dublin, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth. Full tour details below.
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!
When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!
With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.
Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Tour Dates
Wednesday 5 April - Saturday 8 April 2023
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
www.mayflower.org.uk
Tuesday 11 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Birmingham Hippodrome
www.birminghamhippodrome.com
Tuesday 18 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
Tuesday 25 April - Saturday 29 April 2023
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford
Tuesday 9 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
Tuesday 16 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Manchester Opera House
Www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester
Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Belfast Grand Opera House
Www.goh.co.uk
Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Www.wmc.org.uk
Tuesday 13 June - Saturday 17 June 2023
Blackpool Opera House
Www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/our-venues/large-venues/opera-house
Tuesday 20 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Peterborough New Theatre
Www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Tuesday 27 June - Saturday 1 July 2023
Wolverhampton Grand
Www.grandtheatre.co.uk
Tuesday 4 July - Saturday 8 July 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
Www.norwichtheatre.org
Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 15 July 2023
Curve, Leicester
Www.curveonline.co.uk
Tuesday 18 July - Saturday 22 July 2023
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/
Wednesday 26 July - Saturday 26 August 2023
Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall, London
Www.southbankcentre.co.uk/venues/queen-elizabeth-hall
Wednesday 30 August - Saturday 2 September 2023
Theatre Royal Plymouth
Www.theatreroyal.com