Leslie Jordan Passes Away at 67

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor, writer, and comedian Leslie Jordan has passed away at 67.

TMZ reports that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 29, 1955.

Leslie Jordan is best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in Hearts Afire (1993-1995), Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace (2001-2006, 2017-2020), several characters in the American Horror Story franchise, and Sid in The Cool Kids (2018-2019). He stars in the current FOX comedy series Call Me Kat and was frequently featured as a guest judge on The Masked Singer.

During the pandemic, Jordan's Instagram following skyrocketed to 5.8 million due to comedic videos that he frequently posted. Jordan also released his debut album in 2021, a country gospel album titled, "Company's Comin'."

One of his best-known onstage performances was in Sordid Lives, where he played Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram, a role he took to the big screen in the popular cult film of the same name.

Jordan was also seen onstage in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet, which he wrote and starred in Off-Broadway in 2010, and the Off-Broadway musical Lucky Guy.

Photo: Lisa Chang