Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder Tie the Knot
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Congratulations to Jerry Mitchell and Ricky A. Schroeder who have tied the knot!
Check out footage of the reception, taken by Orfeh, below!
Jerry Mitchell made his Broadway and West End debuts as director of Legally Blonde, for which he also served as Choreographer, and was nominated for both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for his choreography and the Drama Desk Award for his direction. He also recently choreographed the Broadway production of Catch Me If You Can and West End production of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for choreographing the 2005 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of La Cage aux Folles, having also been nominated for the Tony as choreographer of Legally Blonde and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Previously, Mitchell has received Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics' Circle and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing Hairspray and Tony, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations for choreographing The Full Monty. On Broadway, he choreographed the hit revivals of Gypsy, starring Bernadette Peters, The Rocky Horror Show (Drama Desk nomination) and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, as well as Never Gonna Dance and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, both on stage and film. He conceived and co-produces Broadway Bares, a comedy burlesque performed annually for the charity, Broadway Cares. Most recently, he directed, choreographed and co-produced Peepshow, a Las Vegas extravaganza production show, and served as Production Supervisor for the Toronto and Broadway productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Currently, he is supervising the writing of Broadway musicals based on the films Kinky Boots and Mad Hot Ballroom and the iconic television series, The Honeymooners, all of which he will direct and choreograph for Broadway.
Ricky Schroeder is an actor who has appeared in off-Broadway productions such as Naked Boys Singing! and Icons. He appeared on the National Tour of Kinky Boots, as well as the NBC Live televised production, Hairspray Live! in 2016.
