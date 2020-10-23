Wake Up With BWW 10/23: Watch the Teaser For THE PROM Film, and More!

Read all about today's top stories!

1) VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for THE PROM on Netflix, with Meryl Streep, James Corden & More!

by Stage Tube

The official teaser trailer for the film adaptation of 'The Prom' is out now! . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lily James Talks MAMMA MIA 3 Rumors

by Stage Tube

Lily James shares how she lost her voice before finding out she scored her role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, addresses rumors about a third Mamma Mia! film and sets up what her film Rebecca is about. . (more...)

3) MaskUpCurtainUp Launches Line of Face Masks From Over 30 Broadway, West End, and Touring Productions

The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign announced the launch of a new webstore featuring exclusive face masks from Broadway, West End and touring productions.. (more...)

4) Alex Brightman, Ariana Debose, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park and More Star in AS THE CURTAIN RISES Podcast

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced Broadway's first digital Soap Opera, AS THE CURTAIN RISES. Written by Dori Berinstein and Mark Peikert, AS THE CURTAIN RISES takes you on a never before behind the scenes look at the drama behind the most dramatic business in the world.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE, Starring Christine Baranski

by Stage Tube

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee today at 12pm on Backstage Live! Tune in here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Falstaff, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Season 2 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage competition continues tonight at 8pm! This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 10! Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: THE THANKFUL PROJECT Chat Series to Feature Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Karl, Megan Hilty, and More!

Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels are launching THE THANKFUL PROJECT, a weekly chat series in partnership with BroadwayWorld.

The six-part series will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, Thankful. The song will be made available for purchase immediately following the episode on iTunes.

What we're geeking out over: Win a Call From Michael Crawford By Donating to the Sick Children's Trust

The Sick Children's Trust is giving one lucky fan a chance to chat with Michael Crawford! The charity is holding an online auction, and one of the prizes is the opportunity to receive a personal 'Happy Christmas' phone call from the actor.

Crawford has been President of The Sick Children's Trust for the past 33 years and in 2014 was awarded a CBE for his long-standing work with children's charities.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Rupert, who turns 69 today!

Rupert previously appeared on Broadway in On the Town in 2014. Among his other credits on the Great White Way are Legally Blonde, Ragtime, Falsettos, City of Angels, Mail, Sweet Charity -- which won him a Tony in 1986 -- Shakespeare's Cabaret, Pippin and The Happy Time.

