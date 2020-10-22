VIDEO: Lily James Talks MAMMA MIA 3 Rumors

Lily James shares how she lost her voice before finding out she scored her role in Mamma Mia!

Lily James shares how she lost her voice before finding out she scored her role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, addresses rumors about a third Mamma Mia! film and sets up what her film Rebecca is about.

Lily James graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2010. Her breakout film role was the iconic 'Cinderella' in Disney's award-winning worldwide hit adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Lily's most notable TV credits include 'Lady Rose' in Golden Globe and BAFTA winning period drama DOWNTON ABBEY (ITV), and 'Natasha Rostova' in the much-heralded War & Peace (BBC).

