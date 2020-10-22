Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lily James Talks MAMMA MIA 3 Rumors

Lily James shares how she lost her voice before finding out she scored her role in Mamma Mia!

Oct. 22, 2020  

Lily James shares how she lost her voice before finding out she scored her role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, addresses rumors about a third Mamma Mia! film and sets up what her film Rebecca is about.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Lily James graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2010. Her breakout film role was the iconic 'Cinderella' in Disney's award-winning worldwide hit adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Lily was recently seen in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (Universal) alongside Meryl Streep, playing 'Young Donna'. She also appeared in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Studio Canal). Lily's further film credits include 'Elizabeth Nel' in Darkest Hour (Working Title) opposite Gary Oldman, and 'Debora' in Baby Driver (Working Title) alongside Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.

Lily's most notable TV credits include 'Lady Rose' in Golden Globe and BAFTA winning period drama DOWNTON ABBEY (ITV), and 'Natasha Rostova' in the much-heralded War & Peace (BBC).

For stage, Lily played 'Juliet' in Kenneth Branagh's acclaimed Romeo and Juliet (Garrick Theatre). Further theatre credits include Vernon God Little (Young Vic Theatre) directed by Rufus Norris, and 'Desdemona' in Daniel Evans' stage production of Othello (The Crucible, Sheffield).

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

