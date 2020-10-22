BWW Exclusive: THE THANKFUL PROJECT Chat Series to Feature Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Karl, Megan Hilty, and More!

The series will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, Thankful.

Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels are launching THE THANKFUL PROJECT, a weekly chat series in partnership with BroadwayWorld.

The six-part series will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, Thankful. The song will be made available for purchase immediately following the episode on iTunes.

The lineup is as follows:

Episode #1: Friday, October 23

Featuring Annaleigh Ashford

("Livin' In a Fishbowl")

Episode #2: Friday, October 30

Featuring Andy Karl

("My Mind")

Episode #3: Friday, November 6

Featuring Megan Hilty

("Snowfall")

Episode #4: Friday, November 13

Featuring Marty Thomas

("I Love Myself")

Episode #5: Friday, November 20

Featuring Ben Vereen

("For Today")

Episode #6: Friday, November 27

Official Album Release Date

Featuring Steven Skeels and Jerad Bortz

("Thankful")

The full album, THANKFUL: A Benefit Album for Jerad Bortz will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 23 on iTunes. The album will officially be released on Friday, November 27.

The album is co-produced by Steven Skeels, THANKFUL presents 22 original songs written by Skeels and features an impressive lineup of singers, arrangers, orchestrators and musicians. All participants donated their time and award-winning skills to help raise funds for Jerad's ongoing medical needs, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Actors Fund of America and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). The organizations supported Bortz after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

The featured vocalists on THANKFUL include Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, Jerad Bortz, Alex Brightman, Breedlove, Lisa Brescia, Norbert Leo Butz, Liz Callaway, Gaelen Gilliland, Jin Ha, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Julia Murney, Q. Smith, Ali Stroker, Steven Skeels, Marty Thomas, Katie Thompson, Ryan Vasquez, Ann VanCleave and Ben Vereen.

THANKFUL's featured arrangers, orchestrators and producers include Martyn Axe, Simon Beck, Ben Cohn, Carmel Dean, Ray Fellman, Josh Harris, Alex Lacamoire, Daniel Lincoln, Bryan Perri, Will Reynolds, Richard Rockage, James Sampliner, Brian Usifer and Scott Wasserman.

