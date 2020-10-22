BWW Exclusive: THE THANKFUL PROJECT Chat Series to Feature Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Karl, Megan Hilty, and More!
The series will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, Thankful.
Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels are launching THE THANKFUL PROJECT, a weekly chat series in partnership with BroadwayWorld.
The six-part series will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, Thankful. The song will be made available for purchase immediately following the episode on iTunes.
The lineup is as follows:
Episode #1: Friday, October 23
Featuring Annaleigh Ashford
("Livin' In a Fishbowl")
Episode #2: Friday, October 30
Featuring Andy Karl
("My Mind")
Episode #3: Friday, November 6
Featuring Megan Hilty
("Snowfall")
Episode #4: Friday, November 13
Featuring Marty Thomas
("I Love Myself")
Episode #5: Friday, November 20
Featuring Ben Vereen
("For Today")
Episode #6: Friday, November 27
Official Album Release Date
Featuring Steven Skeels and Jerad Bortz
("Thankful")
The full album, THANKFUL: A Benefit Album for Jerad Bortz will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 23 on iTunes. The album will officially be released on Friday, November 27.
The album is co-produced by Steven Skeels, THANKFUL presents 22 original songs written by Skeels and features an impressive lineup of singers, arrangers, orchestrators and musicians. All participants donated their time and award-winning skills to help raise funds for Jerad's ongoing medical needs, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Actors Fund of America and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). The organizations supported Bortz after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.
The featured vocalists on THANKFUL include Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie J. Block, Jerad Bortz, Alex Brightman, Breedlove, Lisa Brescia, Norbert Leo Butz, Liz Callaway, Gaelen Gilliland, Jin Ha, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Julia Murney, Q. Smith, Ali Stroker, Steven Skeels, Marty Thomas, Katie Thompson, Ryan Vasquez, Ann VanCleave and Ben Vereen.
THANKFUL's featured arrangers, orchestrators and producers include Martyn Axe, Simon Beck, Ben Cohn, Carmel Dean, Ray Fellman, Josh Harris, Alex Lacamoire, Daniel Lincoln, Bryan Perri, Will Reynolds, Richard Rockage, James Sampliner, Brian Usifer and Scott Wasserman.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following roundup of quotes addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's battle with Equity. ...
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....
Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL to be Released in Summer 2021; 'Back in Time' Single Out Now
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY has announced that in early Summer 2021, it will release the Original Cast Recording to BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical. The music...