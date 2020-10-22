MaskUpCurtainUp Launches Line of Face Masks From Over 30 Broadway, West End, and Touring Productions
Participating shows will donate a percentage of sales to benefit a variety of charities.
The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign has launched a new webstore featuring exclusive face masks from Broadway, West End and touring productions at maskupcurtainup.com and maskupcurtainup.co.uk. Participating shows will donate a percentage of sales to benefit a variety of charities, chosen by the productions featured on the masks.
The charities benefiting from this campaign support a variety of causes including the theatre industry, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ causes. The featured organizations will include Black Theatre Coalition, The Actors Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, Transgender Law Center, Acting for Others and Black Lives Matter.
Shows participating include: Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Come From Away, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Cats, Oklahoma!, American Utopia, Diana, The Prom, Tina, Jesus Christ Superstar, Back to the Future, Rent, Prince of Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.
Follow MaskUpCurtainUp on Instagram (@maskupcurtainup) for updates on new masks as they make their debuts.
#MaskUpCurtainUp began as a social media campaign in response to the theatrical industry's shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shows from all over the world are uniting with a mission to encourage fans to protect themselves and each other by following safety guidelines. The sooner we mask up, the sooner the curtain goes back up.
