VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE, Starring Christine Baranski

Directed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen.

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts. Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Watch the trailer below!

The film is coming to Netflix on November 22nd.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on THE SQUARE is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria S. Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You