Alex Brightman, Ariana Debose, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park and More Star in AS THE CURTAIN RISES Podcast

As the Curtain Rises is a fictionalized theater soap opera podcast directed, and produced by Dori Berinstein and co-written with Mark Peikert.

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced Broadway's first digital Soap Opera, AS THE CURTAIN RISES. Written by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Editor in Chief Playbill), AS THE CURTAIN RISES takes you on a never before behind the scenes look at the drama behind the most dramatic business in the world. Produced and released exclusively by Broadway Podcast Network the first episode of AS THE CURTAIN RISES is available today, Thursday, October 22 wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and www.BPN.FM/ATCR. The next three episodes of the on-going series will be released subsequent Thursdays, with more coming soon after.

After the 'Broadway Disher' leaks news of a top secret, in-the-works, new mega musical, the Broadway community goes off-the-charts batty. Top-of-their-game Broadway Producers Cheryl Philips and Steve Jones, arch enemies, pounce. Who will get the rights? Will way-out-of-their-comfort-zone creators Kaye and Bobby manage to deliver a draft of the show before their marriage implodes? Will Director/Choreographer Zoey Taylor send the show's budget into a free fall with her wildly ambitious vision? Will Broadway Diva Emma-Olivia get a Schmackery's cookie (with Sprinkles) named in her honor? Will newbie Agent Maxwell Fernsby step into his new big shoes? And will Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman protect the integrity and authenticity of the in-the-works mega musical, before he needs to leave this top secret show to star in a new Broadway musical?

The drama on stage pales in comparison to the drama behind the curtain....

AS THE CURTAIN RISES stars Alex Brightman (Tony Award-Nominee Beetlejuice) as the Narrator, Ariana Debose (The Prom Film, Hamilton, Summer) as Zoey Taylor, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as "himself", James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award-Winner Aladdin), Ilana Levine (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as the CAAA agent, Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical) as the Broadway Texter, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Thomas, Ashley Park (Netflix's Emily in Paris, Tony Award-Nominee Mean Girls) as Kay, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Maxwell Fernsby, Sarah Stiles (Tony Award-Nominee Tootsie, Hand to God) as Emma-Olivia, Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) as Bobby, and Lillias White (Tony Award-Winner The Life) as Cheryl. Featuring Danny Marin, Mark Peikert, and Jacob Smith.

With special appearances by Matt Britten (CEO Broadway Briefing), David Korins (Set Designer), Natasha Katz (Lighting Designer), Alex Lacamoire (Music Director/ Arranger),

Lynn Nottage (Playwright/Lyricist) and Jordan Roth (Producer and President, Jujamcyn Theatres).

AS THE CURTAIN RISES is produced by Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales and the Broadway Podcast Network (Brittany Bigelow, Yoanna Nikolova, Katie Rosin, Cyndy Schatz, Beatriz Westby) and Executive Produced by Liz Armstrong. The Soap Opera is edited and sound designed by Bart Fasbender, Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Alan Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni and directed by Dori Berinstein.



AS THE CURTAIN RISES was created and recorded entirely in Quarantine.

This Broadway Soap Opera celebrates and supports The Actor's Fund and the BPN Frontline Worker Initiative which you can find at: Bpn.fm/frontlineworkers

