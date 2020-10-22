Win a Call From Michael Crawford By Donating to the Sick Children's Trust

Crawford has been President of The Sick Children’s Trust for the past 33 years.

The Sick Children's Trust is giving one lucky fan a chance to chat with Michael Crawford!

The charity is holding an online auction, and one of the prizes is the opportunity to receive a personal 'Happy Christmas' phone call from the actor.

Crawford has been President of The Sick Children's Trust for the past 33 years and in 2014 was awarded a CBE for his long-standing work with children's charities.

The call will take place on a mutually agreed date and time.

The current bid for the call is £720. Click here to place a bid!

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in The Phantom of the Opera earning him critical recognition including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award. His other West End credits include Barnum, Flowers For Algernon, Billy, The Woman in White, and The Wizard of Oz. Most recently, Crawford returned to the West End stage, starring in the musical The Go-Between, which played a limited run at the Apollo Shaftesbury Theater.

Crawford also made a mark with his vocal performance on Phantom, 1987's world-wide hit London cast recording. Other recordings include: the RIAA platinum-certified Michael Crawford Performs Andrew Lloyd Webber; Michael Crawford in Concert, the companion album to his dual Emmy-nominated PBS special; On Eagle's Wings, a collection of sacred songs that were a hit on Billboard's Contemporary Christian chart; and the companion album to EFX, which debuted in Las Vegas with Crawford in the high-profile starring role.

Crawford's numerous screen and stage credits range from the acclaimed film version of Hello Dolly and his much-touted performance in the London staging of Flowers for Algernon to his much-loved character in the 1970's British sit-com Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. The story of Crawford's varied and distinguished 40-year career was told with the release of Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, his autobiography which traces the road from his World War II-era youth to his film work alongside John Lennon and Steve McQueen and his years as the original Phantom.

About the Sick Children's Trust

When a child suddenly becomes ill, there's no time to plan. The Sick Children's Trust is the charity that gives families one less thing to worry about by giving them a place to stay, and someone to talk to, free of charge just minutes from their child's bedside.

The Trust's ten 'Homes from Home' support almost 3,800 families from around the UK each year with warm and comfortable accommodation and a friendly ear to listen.

Learn more at sickchildrenstrust.org.

