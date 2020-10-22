Wake Up With BWW 10/22: Betty Buckley Speaks Out Against Trump Using 'Memory' at Rallies, and More!

Learn more about all of today's top stories!

Last night at 8pm, Broadway for Biden presented In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation. The virtual event brought Broadway together to celebrate hope and benefit the Biden Victory Fund. Watch the full event below!

Betty Buckley has once again spoken out against Trump's use of 'Memory' from Cats at rallies, saying "Your presidency is the very antithesis of art."

1) Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from Cats, in defiance of a cease-and-desist order from the song's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. The song's use was reported on social media by individuals attending the rally.. (more...)

2) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of October 19 - Laura Benanti Solo Album, MARY POPPINS Cast Recording, and More!

by Stephi Wild

This week's list includes Laura Benanti's debut solo album, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing Disney music, the 2020 West End Mary Poppins cast recording, and more.. (more...)

3) Amanda Kloots Says She and Her Son, Elvis, Say Goodnight to Nick Cordero Every Night

Amanda Kloots recently talked to People, three months after losing her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero, due to complications caused by COVID-19. She revealed that every night, she and her son Elvis look at photos of Cordero and say goodnight.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Talks About the All-Asian Cast of OVER THE MOON

by Stage Tube

Tony-nominated actress Phillipa Soo joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about her experience as the original Eliza Hamilton in 'Hamilton' on Broadway, how she is getting by as the pandemic has forced Broadway to close, and her upcoming film, 'Over the Moon.' She also answers questions from young fans.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Maiya Quansah-Breed Talks RENT at Hope Mill Theatre

by Eleni Cashell

Maiya Quansah-Breed is going from playing Parr in SIX to Mimi, as she joins the cast of Rent. She chats about keeping her casting a secret for 7 months, rehearsing during a pandemic and why her love for the Six queens is indescribable.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's La Cenerentola, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Season 2 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage competition continues tonight at 8pm! This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 10! Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Social Butterfly: MARY POPPINS Opens in Auckland, New Zealand

On Friday, Mary Poppins officially opened in Auckland, New Zealand. The show will run through 1 November. Check out a photo from the curtain call below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who turns 45 today!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is well-known to television audiences for his work on the hit ABC comedy series "Modern Family," where his acclaimed performance as Mitchell Pritchett has earned him five Emmy Award nominations, among many other accolades. Equally at home on stage and screen, he is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, having appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed; Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theater Club, Second Stage and The Vineyard; and in five productions with Shakespeare in the Park. He made his Playwrights Horizons debut in LOG CABIN earlier this year.

