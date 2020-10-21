Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'

'We must insist that you stop this misappropriation of music and performance that has nothing to do with the representation of your regime,' writes Buckley.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from Cats, in defiance with a cease-and-desist order from the song's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. The song's use was reported on social media by individuals attending the rally.

Now Betty Buckley, who famously sings the song, is taking matters back into her own hands, writing an open letter to The Trump/Pence campaign that demands it stop using the song. She writes: "We must insist that you stop this misappropriation of music and performance that has nothing to do with the representation of your regime. Your presidency, completely devoid of empathy or humanity, is the very antithesis of art."

Trump has used the song at his rallies since 2017. The first time this occurred, BroadwayWorld reported that Buckley, who performed the song, called on Webber to put a stop to it at that time.

This is far from the first time this has happened. In 2016, the composing team behind Les Miserables and the show's producer Cameron Macintosh objected to the campaign's use of the song "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the musical.

Many other musicians have either filed legal action, or threatened to, over the use of their songs at Trump's rallies, since he announced his campaign for president.

In 2015, Neil Young disagreed with Trump's use of his song 'Rockin in the Free World' at the rally during which he announced his presidential campaign.

Since then, a slew of artists have taken issue with Trump using their songs, including R.E.M., Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Earth Wind & Fire, and the estates of George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, and Prince.

