VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Talks About the All-Asian Cast of OVER THE MOON

Tony-nominated actress Phillipa Soo joins Hoda and Jenna.

Tony-nominated actress Phillipa Soo joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about her experience as the original Eliza Hamilton in "Hamilton" on Broadway, how she is getting by as the pandemic has forced Broadway to close, and her upcoming film, "Over the Moon." She also answers questions from young fans.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. She recently completed her latest Broadway musical playing the title role in Amelie. After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

