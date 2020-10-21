PHOTO: MARY POPPINS Opens in Auckland, New Zealand
Mary Poppins will run through 1 November.
On Friday, Mary Poppins officially opened in Auckland, New Zealand. The show will run through 1 November.
Check out a photo from the curtain call below!
The magical story of the world's favourite nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. Brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original film, Mary Poppins the musical is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, with a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes.
With a timeless score by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, including the classic songs 'Jolly Holiday', 'Step in Time', 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' and 'Feed the Birds' with new songs and additional music and lyrics, including 'Practically Perfect', by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
To buy tickets visit aucklandlive.co.nz or call Ticketmaster on 0800 111 999.
