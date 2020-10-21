New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of October 19 - Laura Benanti Solo Album, MARY POPPINS Cast Recording, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Music Now Available:

"The Enchanted Train"

This song features music by Jerome Kern and lyrics by P.G. Wodehouse. Performed by Rebecca Luker and Matthew Scott. orchestrated and music directed by Joseph Thalken, produced by Tommy Krasker, and mixed by Bart Migal.

"If Donald Got Fired"

This political parody song is a collaboration between Patti LuPone and Randy Rainbow.

Whirlwind: Live at Sam First

This album features pianist/composer Max Haymer. David Robaire on bass and Dan Schnelle on drums. "So in Love," "Whirlwind," "Proof of Evil," "Speak Low," "Gold Plated Dime," "Welcoming," "Killing Time," "Passed Time," "Love for Sale."

Upcoming Music Releases:

Disney Goes Classical

Performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Songs include "Mary Poppins Overture," "How Far I'll Go," "A Whole New World," "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," "Almost There," "Go The Distance," "Colors Of The Wind," "When She Loved Me," "The Bare Necessities," "Part Of Your World," "Beauty and the Beast," "I See The Light," "Let It Go," "Reflection," and "When You Wish Upon A Star."

Laura Benanti

This is Benanti's debut solo album. Songs include "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "Someone You Loved," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?," "Sucker," "The Boy From...," "Go Slow," "Don't Worry 'Bout Me," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Lose You to Love Me," "Wives and Lovers," and "The Party's Over."

Luba Mason: Triangle

Songs include "Bach, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe," "Haled's Song About Love," "Ticket to Ride," "Waters of March," "Ceresne," "In Walked Bud," "Inolvidable," "Toxicity," "Say It," and "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." The album was recorded live at the legendary Power Station studios with Joe Locke on vibes and James Genus on acoustic and electric bass.

Maury Sings Yeston: The Demos - digital

Professionally recorded in studios over a forty-year period, these solo performances (several with elaborate multitracked vocals) capture the giddiness of creation with nuance, consummate skill, and a vitality of interpretation rarely encountered in private demos. The tracks are drawn from a wide range of sources, from Yeston's Tony Awardwinning scores for Nine, Titanic, and Death Takes a Holiday to the unproduced Queen of Basin Street, the concept album Goya, a smattering of pop tunes, and several theatrical works still in progress.

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!

This is the original concept album of the musical with a score by Jordan Wolfe. The musical premiered in 2019 at Theatre Row. Album produced by Wolfe and James Morgan. Jaime Cepero, Meg Lanzarone, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Buchanan, Susan J. Jacks, Jordan Wolfe, Richard Binder, and Steven Amendola.

Anyone Can Whistle

This is the studio cast recording of the musical featuring a score by Stephen Sondheim. Cast members include Maria Friedman, John Barrowman, Arthur Laurents, and Julia McKenzie. National Symphony orchestra conducted by John Owen Edwards.

Brickman for Broadway Christmas

This album includes duet performances with Megan Hilty, Santino Fontana, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean, Max von Essen, Sierra Boggess and Matt Doyle. "You Will Be Found", "It's Quiet Uptown", "For Good", "True Love" and 12 more. Will benefit The Actors Fund.

Mary Poppins 2020

This is the 2020 London cast recorded live at the Prince Edward Theatre, London, featuring a score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Cast members include Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, Joseph Millson, Amy Griffiths, Petula Clark, Claire Moore, Claire Machin, Jack North, and Paul F Monaghan.

Sweeney Todd soundtrack vinyl

This is the soundtrack to the film adaptation of the musical which features a score by Stephen Sondheim. Cast members include Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jayne Wisener, Jamie Campbell Bower, Laura Michelle Kelly, Ed Sanders, Anthony Head, and Peter Bowles.

Books Now Available:

The Best New Ten-Minute Plays, 2020

By Lawrence Harbison

This book is part of Applause Acting Series and features thirty new ten-minute plays.

Nichols and May: Interviews

By Robert E. Kapsis

This book features twenty-seven interviews and profiles ranging over more than five decades tell Mike Nichols and Elaine May stories in their own words.

Sistuhs in the Struggle: An Oral History of Black Arts Movement Theater and Performance

By La Donna Forsgren

This book documents how black women theater artists and activists-many of whom worked behind the scenes as directors, designers, producers, stage managers, and artistic directors-disseminated the black aesthetic and emboldened their communities. Draws on nearly thirty original interviews with well-known artists such as Ntozake Shange and Sonia Sanchez, as well as less-studied figures including distinguished lighting designer Shirley Prendergast, dancer and choreographer Halifu Osumare, and three-time Tony-nominated writer and composer Micki Grant.

The Song Is You: Musical Theatre and the Politics of Bursting into Song and Dance

By Bradley Rogers

Are the musical's progressive politics rooted in its embrace of regressive entertainments like burlesque and minstrelsy? Shows how musicals return again and again to this question, and grapple with a guilt that its joyous pleasures are based on exploiting the laboring bodies of its performers. Rogers argues that the discourse of "integration"-which claims that songs should advance the plot-has functioned to deny the radical work that the musical undertakes every time it transitions into song and dance. Looking at musicals from The Black Crook to Hamilton, Rogers confronts the gendered and racial dynamics that have always under-girded the genre, and asks how we move forward.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Don't Lose Your Head: Life Lessons from the Six Ex-Wives of Henry VIII

By Harriet Marsden

"An Unofficial Survival Guide for Fans of the Musical Six", this is a witty book of essential life advice, history, and trivia ... written from the perspectives of each of the different women around Henry VIII.

Conversations with Lorraine Hansberry (Literary Conversations Series)

Mollie Godfrey, editor

This is the first volume to collect all of Lorraine Hansberry's substantive interviews in one place, including many radio and television interviews that have never before appeared in print.

Muse of Fire: Reflections on Theatre

Raymond-Jean Frontain, editor

This book is a collection of Terrence McNally's meditations on the need of the playwright to first change hearts in order to change minds and thereby foster a more compassionate community ... originally written to be delivered on both highly formal occasions (academic commencement exercises, award ceremonies, memorial services) and as off-the-cuff comments at highly informal gatherings.

