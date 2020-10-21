Amanda Kloots Says She and Her Son, Elvis, Say Goodnight to Nick Cordero Every Night

"We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," she said.

Amanda Kloots recently talked to People, three months after losing her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero, due to complications caused by COVID-19.

She revealed that every night, she and her son Elvis look at photos of Cordero and say goodnight.

Kloots said that her son is helping her through this difficult time.

"Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds," she said. "He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

Nick Cordero died in July at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator. Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

