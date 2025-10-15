WICKED: PART ONE Returning to Theaters Ahead of FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Good news! Wicked fans and Ozian newcomers will have the chance to experience Part One of the Wicked movie on the big screen when it returns to theaters November 14-20. This comes just ahead of the story's conclusion, Wicked: For Good, which opens in theaters on November 21. Tickets are available for both films here.

Sweet Oz, Wicked is back in theaters November 14-20! Get your tickets now https://t.co/ZusjT6LSz2 pic.twitter.com/trtLTsQ5Qz — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) October 15, 2025

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.