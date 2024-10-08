WICKED Movie Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's almost time to visit the Emerald City! On Wednesday, October 9, tickets for the first part of the highly anticipated Wicked movie will go on sale. The movie officially opens on November 22, including in 3D and IMAX. According to a Fandango listing, there will also be select Early Access Screenings available beginning on November 20.

Director Jon M. Chu announced the news by sharing a new poster featuring the interlocked hands of Elphaba and Glinda. Take a look at the post below!

Deep exhale. Ok folks. It’s been over a 20 year wait. Should we do this? Just think what we can do… together. Tickets on sale TOMORROW. #Wicked pic.twitter.com/yJvor2bsnc — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) October 8, 2024

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!