WICKED Movie Teases Soundtrack Announcement

In one short day, something musical is coming. A new Instagram post from the Wicked soundtrack page invites audiences to "Join us here for a thrillifying proclamation" tomorrow October 9. Take a look at the post below!

The announcement itself is anybody's guess, though it could be the official track listing for the forthcoming soundtrack. Less likely, but still possible, is that a highly previewed track from the album- such as Cynthia Erivo's Defying Gravity or Ariana Grande's Popular- will be released in full. Still, eager fans will need to wait until tomorrow to find out for sure.

Tickets for the movie itself will also go on sale tomorrow, including IMAX 3D, and early access screenings.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!