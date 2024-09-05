WICKED Movie Soundtrack Release Date Revealed; Pre-Save the Music Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Part One of the Wicked movie will hit theaters this November, and we now have confirmation when the official soundtrack for the film will be released.

According to music producer Greg Wells, the first of the two soundtrack albums will be available on the film's release date, November 22. Wells revealed the news on Instagram, adding that he has "Spent the last 25 months building this music day and night" and that "Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are pure fire in this music, and the best to work with."

The soundtrack is already available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify via the official website, found HERE. Check out Wells' post below, along with the official soundtrack album art!

In July, it was confirmed that film composer John Powell will be working alongside Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz to write new underscoring for the movie. Schwartz told The Schwartz Scene that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians have "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.”

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. In April, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film. Part One will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.