John Powell Scoring WICKED Movie With Stephen Schwartz

It has been confirmed that composer John Powell will be co-writing the musical score for the highly anticipated Wicked movie. The underscoring will serve as the soundtrack in addition to Stephen Schwartz's songs.

In The Schwartz Scene newsletter, Schwartz told the publication that he "basically used the existing [Wicked] themes," adding that "John Powell may wind up creating some new themes, but I didn’t." He also confirmed that the two musicians have "consulted closely with one another throughout the process.”

Powell has previously scored numerous projects, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Bourne films, Don't Worry Darling, and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

On his Instagram, director Jon M. Chu recently shared an image from the recording sessions, with the caption: "Breathtaking moment I got to witness… even the angels couldn’t help but sing along." Take a look at the post below:

It was recently announced that Part One will now be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. This is 5 days earlier than the previous release date of November 27.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. In April, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.