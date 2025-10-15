WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Receives New Alternate Picture Disc Vinyl

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

New editions of the forthcoming Wicked and Wicked: For Good soundtracks are now available for pre-order at Republic Records. In addition to the previously announced editions, fans can purchase a new limited Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

Also available is a complete soundtrack set for Part One, featuring both the soundtrack and the motion picture score. Both will be released on November 21, the same day Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters. Take a look at the designs below, and pre-order them here.

Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for Wicked: For Good: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.