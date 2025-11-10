WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Listening Parties Coming to Cities Across the U.S.

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music stores across the country will host official listening parties to celebrate the release of the soundtrack of Wicked: For Good. On November 21, 22 and 23, fans can head to a local music store to listen to the new soundtrack at the official events, which will include exclusive giveaways and prizes.

Major cities include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, Portland, Seattle, and more. Take a look at the full list of stores in the official post below! Attendees are encouraged to check local stores for exact times and dates.

The new soundtrack will be released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

Also available is a complete soundtrack set for Part One, featuring both the soundtrack and the motion picture score. Take a look at the different options HERE. The soundtrack for the new film will be available on November 21, the same day Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters.

Songwriter Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for Wicked: For Good: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Take a look at the official tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.