WICKED: FOR GOOD And More Nominated for 2025 Hollywood Music In Media Awards

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the nominees for its 2025 ceremony recognizing composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for original music in film, television, video games, and other visual media. The 16th Annual HMMAs will take place November 19, 2025, at The Avalon in Hollywood, and will stream live globally for the first time via the Laurel Canyon Live app beginning at 8 p.m. PST.

Nominees include Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, Diane Warren, Aaron Zigman, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Brandi Carlile, Aiyana-Lee, Michael Giacchino, and John Powell, among others.

Special performances will feature A.R. Rahman, Diane Warren & Kesha, Aiyana-Lee, Jeff Beal, and Aryana Sayeed, with additional artists to be announced. Limited tickets are available via TicketTailor.com.

WICKED: FOR GOOD received six nominations; SINNERS received five; F1 and THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND each received four.

Score nominees include Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, F1, Bugonia, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Hamnet, A House of Dynamite, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Tron: Ares, Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Bad Guys 2, and Dog Man, among others.

Song nominees include Ludwig Göransson, Miles Caton, Alice Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Diane Warren, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Shakira, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Ryan Tedder, Aiyana-Lee, Billy Idol, J. Ralph, Sam Ryder, Karol G, and John Mayer.

SONG – FEATURE FILM

“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Simon Franglen)

“Drive” – F1 (Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, John Mayer)

“Lose My Mind” – F1 (Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin)

“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” – Sinners (Alice Smith, Miles Caton, Ludwig Göransson)

“I Lied To You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Best Time Ever” – Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner, Jeff Morrow)

“Golden” – KPOP Demon Hunters (EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, et al.)

“Goodlife” – The Bad Guys 2 (Daniel Pemberton, Gary Go, Sanele David Sydow)

“Kaleidoscope” – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Joseph Chase Atkins)

“Open the Door” – The Twits (David Byrne, Hayley Williams)

“Zoo” – Zootopia 2 (Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Shakira)

SONG – DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless (Diane Warren; performed by Kesha & Diane Warren)

“Dying To Live” – Billy Idol Should Be Dead (Billy Idol, J. Ralph, Steve Stevens, Tommy English, Joe Janiak)

“Have You Seen My Light” – October 8 (Autumn Rowe, Kizzo)

“Milagros” – Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful (Karol G, Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Lenin Yorney Palacios)

“Salt then Sour then Sweet” – Come See Me in the Good Light (Sara Bareilles, Andrea Gibson, Brandi Carlile)

SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

“Highest 2 Lowest” – Highest 2 Lowest (Aiyana-Lee Anderson, Nicole Daciana Anderson)

“Learn to Let Go” – Everything To Me (Stephanie Economou, Maggie McClure, Chloé Caroline Fellows, Jon Monroe)

“My San Francisco” – Plainclothes (Emily Wells)

“Time Is All We Have” – Momo (Fil Eisler, Sam Ryder)

“We Believe In Hope” – Rule Breakers (Jeff Beal, Joan Beal, Aryana Sayeed)

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Aiyana-Lee – “Highest 2 Lowest” (Highest 2 Lowest)

Bono – “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (Bono: Stories of Surrender)

EJAE, Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna – “Golden” (KPOP Demon Hunters)

Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (Sinners)

Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan – “Our Love” (The Ballad of Wallis Island)

SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY FILM

Alexandre Desplat – Jurassic World Rebirth

Fil Eisler – Momo

Gordy Haab – Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force

Laura Karpman – Captain America: Brave New World

Michael Giacchino – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Nine Inch Nails – Tron: Ares

Simon Franglen – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Son Lux – Thunderbolts

SCORE – HORROR/THRILLER FILM

Atticus Derrickson – Black Phone 2

Benjamin Wallfisch – Wolf Man

Cornel Wilczek – Bring Her Back

Holly Amber Church – The Other

Jay Wadley – Heart Eyes

Michael Yezerski – Dangerous Animals

SCORE – FEATURE FILM

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Hans Zimmer – F1

Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Max Richter – Hamnet

Volker Bertelmann – A House of Dynamite

SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

Arnaud Toulon – Arco

Daniel Pemberton – The Bad Guys 2

Nick Urata – Stitch Head

Stephanie Economou – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Tom Howe – Dog Man

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

Allyson Newman – Arrest the Midwife

Anne Nikitin – Pangolin – Kulu’s Journey

Christian Lundberg – Why We Dream

Lolita Ritmanis – An American Miracle

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Last Dive

Tyler Strickland – John Candy: I Like Me

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

Aaron Zigman – Truth & Treason

Adem Ilhan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Jeff Beal – Rule Breakers

Jónsi & Alex Somers – Rental Family

Lucrecia Dalt – Rabbit Trap

Steve Gernes – Wet Paper Bag

SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Emiliano Mazzenga – Catane

Fabrizio Mancinelli – Out of the Nest

Karl Sölve Steven & Rob Thorne – Mārama

Mina Samy – Happy Birthday

Toni M. Mir – Dreaming of Lions

MUSIC-THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL

Song Sung Blue – Craig Brewer (director)

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Scott Cooper (director)

The Ballad of Wallis Island – James Griffiths (director)

Wicked: For Good – Jon M. Chu (director)

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Paul Hoen (director)

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

Billy Idol Should Be Dead – Jonas Åkerlund (director)

Bono: Stories of Surrender – Andrew Dominik (director)

Diane Warren: Relentless – Bess Kargman (director)

I Was Born This Way – Daniel Junge & Sam Pollard (directors)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley – Amy Berg (director)

Selena y Los Dinos – Isabel Castro (director)

MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Ashley Neumeister – Ruth & Boaz

Maggie Rodford – Wicked: For Good

Gary Welch – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Jemma Burns – Christy

Mike Turner & Jonathan Lane – Winter Spring Summer or Fall

Nick Angel – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

“Afterlife” – Devil May Cry (Amy Lee, Alex Seaver)

“At Dawn I Look For You” – Étoile (Sons of Raphael)

“Give It a Good Try” – Unconventional (Craig Richey)

“Rosebud” – Woman of the Dead (S2) (Vera Marie Weber, Caleb Veazey)

“The Dead Dance” – Wednesday (Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt)

“The Line” – Arcane (Tyler Joseph)

“Turned to Black” – Black Rabbit (Albert Hammond Jr., Sarah Holt)

“Wolf Song” – Landman (Andrew Lockington)

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Aaron May & David Ridley – Adolescence

Antonio Sánchez – The Studio

Brandon Roberts & Nicholas Britell – Andor

Chris Bacon – Wednesday

David Fleming – The Last of Us (S2)

Dominic Lewis – Your Friends & Neighbors

Andrew Lockington – Landman

Natalie Holt – Chad Powers

The Gregson-Williams Brothers – The Gilded Age (S3)

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Kenzi Richardson – “Force of Nature” (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)

Nikhil Koparkar – “The Hills of Tanchico” (The Wheel of Time)

Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez & Ruby Marino – “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts” (Electric Bloom)

Mark Sonnenblick – “Drugs In My Booty” (Harlem S3)

Kevin Bacon – “Our Highway” (The Bondsman S1)

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Chief of War – Hans Zimmer, James Everingham, Kaumakaiwa Kanakaʻole

Étoile – Sons of Raphael

Government Cheese – Pharrell Williams

Outlander: Blood of My Blood – Bear McCreary

Your Friends & Neighbors – Dominic Lewis, Hamilton Leithauser

SCORE – SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Alexander Bornstein – The Lord of All Future Space and Time

Carl Thiel – El Lazo de Petra

Finlay White – Gesualdo

Forrest Gray – Everything Must Go

Kyle Simpson – How to Drag a Body

SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Hayden Thompson & Miranda Tan – Love & Gold Soundtrack

Obadiah Brown-Beach, Bastien Rousset, et al. – Honor of Kings: Kong Kong’er Champion Cinematic Short

Qing Madi – Valorant

Raashi Kulkarni – Wednesdays with Gramps

Sam Rothera – All Hail the Duck King

SCORE – SHORT FILM (DOCUMENTARY)

Alexander Leeming Froudakis & Manuela Lubrano – Stone Biter

Benjamin Westphalen – A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness)

Juan Carlos Enriquez – La Mar

Katya Richardson – Love, Chinatown

Michał Drabczyk – The Light of Immortality

Oscar Pan – Cindy Tran: From Here to Here

SCORE – DOCUMENTARY SERIES – TV/DIGITAL

Duncan Thum & David Bertok – Chef’s Table: Legends

Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve & Anže Rozman – The Americas

Jasha Klebe – American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

John Dragonetti – Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Nainita Desai – Secrets of the Penguins

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Ariel Blumenthal & Gal Lev – Red Alert

Arturo Cardelús – Terra Alta

Guillaume Roussel – Carême

Sandrine Rudaz – On the High Seas

Suad Bushnaq – Al Batal (The Hero)

SCORE – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Ludvig Forssell

Dune: Awakening – Knut Avenstroup Haugen

Fallen Aces: Episode 1 – Josh Barron

Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Gordy Haab

League of Legends: Welcome to Noxus – League of Legends Team

Mafia: The Old Country – BT (Brian Transeau)

Spirit of the North 2 – Pav Gekko

Sword of the Sea – Austin Wintory

The Rogue Prince of Persia – ASADI (Daniel Asadi)

SONG – VIDEO GAME (CONSOLE & PC)

“Against the Tide” – Wuthering Waves (Obadiah Brown-Beach)

“Coral Crown” – Hades II (Darren Korb)

“Footsteps” – Rue Valley (Ana Krstajić)

“Rivals 'Til the End” – Marvel Rivals (Danny Koo, Marbling, Netease Sound)

“The Rogue Prince of Persia” – The Rogue Prince of Persia (ASADI, XYE)

“When the Sun Is Low” – Dune: Awakening (Knut Avenstroup Haugen, Clara Sorace, et al.)

SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

AFK Journey – Alec Justice

Delta Force – Delta Force Music Team

Honor of Kings – Matthew Carl Earl, Laurent Courbier, et al.

Identity V: Gambler in the Spotlight – Zhang Guanglei, Wang Jingfei

Valorant – bbno$

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

George Drakoulias – Severance

Jen Malone & Nicole Weisberg – Wednesday

Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe & Jonathan Leahy – Nobody Wants This

Melyssa Hardwick – The Summer I Turned Pretty

Nora Felder – Yellowjackets (S3)

Robin Urdang – Étoile

Sean Fernald – Dexter: Resurrection

MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Bénédicte Ouimet & Jérôme Angelot – Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Benjamin Beladi – The Sandbox – 2025 Seasons (5 & 6)

Jonny Altepeter – Valorant

Manu Bachet – The Rogue Prince of Persia

Steve Schnur – Battlefield 6

Yuanye Huang, Jing Zhang, et al. – Honor of Kings

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Midnight Opus – Haim Mazar

Apple: 6 Our of 5 Stars – Silo – Neil Ormandy, Linkoln, Allen Stone

Matter and Space (“Butterflies”) – Alex Yewon

Sea of Remnants (“Yo Ho!”) – Guanglei Zhang, Sibo Huang

The End of the Run Is Just the Beginning – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)

Valorant (“In My Zone”) – bbno$

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

F1 – Atlantic Records

Karma: The Dark World – Black Razor Records

KPOP Demon Hunters – Republic Records

Sinners – Sony Masterworks Records

Wicked: For Good – Republic Records

World of Warcraft: UnderMine(d) – Blizzard Entertainment

SONG – SHORT FILM

“Sean Is Three” – Sean the Baby (Cameron Adams, Amelia Rolland)

“Somos Fuertes” – Somos Fuertes Official Music Video (J. Frazil)

“Car Keys” – Everything Must Go (Forrest Gray, Tiffany So, Saba Saghafi)

“Stars in My Eyes” – Sweetwater (Sean Douglas)

“Down We Go” – Rabbit Rabbit (Zoë Lustri)

SCORE – TV/STREAMED MOVIE

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Dustin O’Halloran

Exterritorial – Sara Barone

Fountain of Youth – Christopher Benstead

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story – Tommy Fields

The Pickup – Christopher Lennertz

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Tom Howe

MUSIC DESIGN – TRAILER

Delta Force – Peter Tomlinson

Destiny: Rising – Weicheng Xia, Guanglei Zhang

Necaxa (FX-Hulu) – Juan Carlos Enriquez

Project Spectrum – Ludvig Forssell

Sea of Remnants (“Yo Ho!”) – Guanglei Zhang, Sibo Huang

Valorant – Qing Madi

Wet Paper Bag – Steve Gernes

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Al Batal (The Hero) – Suad Bushnaq

Carême – Guillaume Roussel

Lam Shamseya – Mina Samy

On the High Seas – Sandrine Rudaz

Two Graves – Marc Timon

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

Evanescence – “Afterlife”

TEYA – “Bite Marks”

Mohammed K. Paika – “Just Human”

Gabrielle Aapri – “Refuge”

Alexandra Fresquez – “Symphony”

Matt B, Rocky Dawuni, Tony Succar & Wouter Kellerman – “They Know”

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – The Lion King Cast

Infinity Concert – Jason Huang

Beyond the World – Yufan Xu, Xihao Wang, China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra

Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert – Multiple Artists

Not Gonna Lie, Live from Ruthmere Museum – Abbie Thomas

EXHIBITIONS, THEME PARKS & SPECIAL PROJECTS

Dark Castle (XD Dark Ride) – Benjamin Botkin, Carl Vaudrin, Benjamin Beladi

Dreamland Theme Park – Chris Thomas

One Step Beyond: A Journey to Mars – Rhian Sheehan

SCADstory Atlanta – Erik Desiderio

Snapshot – Eduardo Andrade

Tapestry of Happiness – Haim Mazar

Walt Disney World’s EPCOT: Test Track – Zain Effendi

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards honor original music in all forms of visual media, including film, television, video games, and advertising. Considered a bellwether for awards season, the HMMAs have recognized artists who later received Oscars, Golden Globes, and GRAMMY Awards.

For the complete list of 2025 nominees, visit hmmawards.com/2025-hmma-nominations.