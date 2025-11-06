WICKED: FOR GOOD And More Nominated for 2025 Hollywood Music In Media Awards

The 16th Annual HMMAs will take place November 19, 2025, at The Avalon in Hollywood.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the nominees for its 2025 ceremony recognizing composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for original music in film, television, video games, and other visual media. The 16th Annual HMMAs will take place November 19, 2025, at The Avalon in Hollywood, and will stream live globally for the first time via the Laurel Canyon Live app beginning at 8 p.m. PST.
Nominees include Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, Diane Warren, Aaron Zigman, Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Göransson, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Brandi Carlile, Aiyana-Lee, Michael Giacchino, and John Powell, among others.
Special performances will feature A.R. Rahman, Diane Warren & Kesha, Aiyana-Lee, Jeff Beal, and Aryana Sayeed, with additional artists to be announced. Limited tickets are available via TicketTailor.com.
WICKED: FOR GOOD received six nominations; SINNERS received five; F1 and THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND each received four.
Score nominees include Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, F1, Bugonia, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Hamnet, A House of Dynamite, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Tron: Ares, Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Bad Guys 2, and Dog Man, among others.
Song nominees include Ludwig Göransson, Miles Caton, Alice Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Diane Warren, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Shakira, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Ryan Tedder, Aiyana-Lee, Billy Idol, J. Ralph, Sam Ryder, Karol G, and John Mayer.
“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Simon Franglen)
“Drive” – F1 (Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, John Mayer)
“Lose My Mind” – F1 (Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin)
“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)” – Sinners (Alice Smith, Miles Caton, Ludwig Göransson)
“I Lied To You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)
“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“Best Time Ever” – Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner, Jeff Morrow)
“Golden” – KPOP Demon Hunters (EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, et al.)
“Goodlife” – The Bad Guys 2 (Daniel Pemberton, Gary Go, Sanele David Sydow)
“Kaleidoscope” – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Joseph Chase Atkins)
“Open the Door” – The Twits (David Byrne, Hayley Williams)
“Zoo” – Zootopia 2 (Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Shakira)
“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless (Diane Warren; performed by Kesha & Diane Warren)
“Dying To Live” – Billy Idol Should Be Dead (Billy Idol, J. Ralph, Steve Stevens, Tommy English, Joe Janiak)
“Have You Seen My Light” – October 8 (Autumn Rowe, Kizzo)
“Milagros” – Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful (Karol G, Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Lenin Yorney Palacios)
“Salt then Sour then Sweet” – Come See Me in the Good Light (Sara Bareilles, Andrea Gibson, Brandi Carlile)
“Highest 2 Lowest” – Highest 2 Lowest (Aiyana-Lee Anderson, Nicole Daciana Anderson)
“Learn to Let Go” – Everything To Me (Stephanie Economou, Maggie McClure, Chloé Caroline Fellows, Jon Monroe)
“My San Francisco” – Plainclothes (Emily Wells)
“Time Is All We Have” – Momo (Fil Eisler, Sam Ryder)
“We Believe In Hope” – Rule Breakers (Jeff Beal, Joan Beal, Aryana Sayeed)
Aiyana-Lee – “Highest 2 Lowest” (Highest 2 Lowest)
Bono – “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (Bono: Stories of Surrender)
EJAE, Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna – “Golden” (KPOP Demon Hunters)
Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (Sinners)
Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan – “Our Love” (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
Alexandre Desplat – Jurassic World Rebirth
Fil Eisler – Momo
Gordy Haab – Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Laura Karpman – Captain America: Brave New World
Michael Giacchino – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Nine Inch Nails – Tron: Ares
Simon Franglen – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Son Lux – Thunderbolts
Atticus Derrickson – Black Phone 2
Benjamin Wallfisch – Wolf Man
Cornel Wilczek – Bring Her Back
Holly Amber Church – The Other
Jay Wadley – Heart Eyes
Michael Yezerski – Dangerous Animals
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Hans Zimmer – F1
Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Max Richter – Hamnet
Volker Bertelmann – A House of Dynamite
Arnaud Toulon – Arco
Daniel Pemberton – The Bad Guys 2
Nick Urata – Stitch Head
Stephanie Economou – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
Tom Howe – Dog Man
Allyson Newman – Arrest the Midwife
Anne Nikitin – Pangolin – Kulu’s Journey
Christian Lundberg – Why We Dream
Lolita Ritmanis – An American Miracle
Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Last Dive
Tyler Strickland – John Candy: I Like Me
Aaron Zigman – Truth & Treason
Adem Ilhan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Jeff Beal – Rule Breakers
Jónsi & Alex Somers – Rental Family
Lucrecia Dalt – Rabbit Trap
Steve Gernes – Wet Paper Bag
Emiliano Mazzenga – Catane
Fabrizio Mancinelli – Out of the Nest
Karl Sölve Steven & Rob Thorne – Mārama
Mina Samy – Happy Birthday
Toni M. Mir – Dreaming of Lions
Song Sung Blue – Craig Brewer (director)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Scott Cooper (director)
The Ballad of Wallis Island – James Griffiths (director)
Wicked: For Good – Jon M. Chu (director)
Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Paul Hoen (director)
Billy Idol Should Be Dead – Jonas Åkerlund (director)
Bono: Stories of Surrender – Andrew Dominik (director)
Diane Warren: Relentless – Bess Kargman (director)
I Was Born This Way – Daniel Junge & Sam Pollard (directors)
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley – Amy Berg (director)
Selena y Los Dinos – Isabel Castro (director)
Ashley Neumeister – Ruth & Boaz
Maggie Rodford – Wicked: For Good
Gary Welch – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Jemma Burns – Christy
Mike Turner & Jonathan Lane – Winter Spring Summer or Fall
Nick Angel – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
“Afterlife” – Devil May Cry (Amy Lee, Alex Seaver)
“At Dawn I Look For You” – Étoile (Sons of Raphael)
“Give It a Good Try” – Unconventional (Craig Richey)
“Rosebud” – Woman of the Dead (S2) (Vera Marie Weber, Caleb Veazey)
“The Dead Dance” – Wednesday (Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt)
“The Line” – Arcane (Tyler Joseph)
“Turned to Black” – Black Rabbit (Albert Hammond Jr., Sarah Holt)
“Wolf Song” – Landman (Andrew Lockington)
Aaron May & David Ridley – Adolescence
Antonio Sánchez – The Studio
Brandon Roberts & Nicholas Britell – Andor
Chris Bacon – Wednesday
David Fleming – The Last of Us (S2)
Dominic Lewis – Your Friends & Neighbors
Andrew Lockington – Landman
Natalie Holt – Chad Powers
The Gregson-Williams Brothers – The Gilded Age (S3)
Theodore Shapiro – Severance
Kenzi Richardson – “Force of Nature” (Vampirina: Teenage Vampire)
Nikhil Koparkar – “The Hills of Tanchico” (The Wheel of Time)
Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez & Ruby Marino – “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts” (Electric Bloom)
Mark Sonnenblick – “Drugs In My Booty” (Harlem S3)
Kevin Bacon – “Our Highway” (The Bondsman S1)
Chief of War – Hans Zimmer, James Everingham, Kaumakaiwa Kanakaʻole
Étoile – Sons of Raphael
Government Cheese – Pharrell Williams
Outlander: Blood of My Blood – Bear McCreary
Your Friends & Neighbors – Dominic Lewis, Hamilton Leithauser
Alexander Bornstein – The Lord of All Future Space and Time
Carl Thiel – El Lazo de Petra
Finlay White – Gesualdo
Forrest Gray – Everything Must Go
Kyle Simpson – How to Drag a Body
Hayden Thompson & Miranda Tan – Love & Gold Soundtrack
Obadiah Brown-Beach, Bastien Rousset, et al. – Honor of Kings: Kong Kong’er Champion Cinematic Short
Qing Madi – Valorant
Raashi Kulkarni – Wednesdays with Gramps
Sam Rothera – All Hail the Duck King
Alexander Leeming Froudakis & Manuela Lubrano – Stone Biter
Benjamin Westphalen – A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness)
Juan Carlos Enriquez – La Mar
Katya Richardson – Love, Chinatown
Michał Drabczyk – The Light of Immortality
Oscar Pan – Cindy Tran: From Here to Here
Duncan Thum & David Bertok – Chef’s Table: Legends
Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve & Anže Rozman – The Americas
Jasha Klebe – American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden
John Dragonetti – Turning Point: The Vietnam War
Nainita Desai – Secrets of the Penguins
Ariel Blumenthal & Gal Lev – Red Alert
Arturo Cardelús – Terra Alta
Guillaume Roussel – Carême
Sandrine Rudaz – On the High Seas
Suad Bushnaq – Al Batal (The Hero)
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Ludvig Forssell
Dune: Awakening – Knut Avenstroup Haugen
Fallen Aces: Episode 1 – Josh Barron
Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Gordy Haab
League of Legends: Welcome to Noxus – League of Legends Team
Mafia: The Old Country – BT (Brian Transeau)
Spirit of the North 2 – Pav Gekko
Sword of the Sea – Austin Wintory
The Rogue Prince of Persia – ASADI (Daniel Asadi)
“Against the Tide” – Wuthering Waves (Obadiah Brown-Beach)
“Coral Crown” – Hades II (Darren Korb)
“Footsteps” – Rue Valley (Ana Krstajić)
“Rivals 'Til the End” – Marvel Rivals (Danny Koo, Marbling, Netease Sound)
“The Rogue Prince of Persia” – The Rogue Prince of Persia (ASADI, XYE)
“When the Sun Is Low” – Dune: Awakening (Knut Avenstroup Haugen, Clara Sorace, et al.)
AFK Journey – Alec Justice
Delta Force – Delta Force Music Team
Honor of Kings – Matthew Carl Earl, Laurent Courbier, et al.
Identity V: Gambler in the Spotlight – Zhang Guanglei, Wang Jingfei
Valorant – bbno$
George Drakoulias – Severance
Jen Malone & Nicole Weisberg – Wednesday
Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe & Jonathan Leahy – Nobody Wants This
Melyssa Hardwick – The Summer I Turned Pretty
Nora Felder – Yellowjackets (S3)
Robin Urdang – Étoile
Sean Fernald – Dexter: Resurrection
Bénédicte Ouimet & Jérôme Angelot – Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Benjamin Beladi – The Sandbox – 2025 Seasons (5 & 6)
Jonny Altepeter – Valorant
Manu Bachet – The Rogue Prince of Persia
Steve Schnur – Battlefield 6
Yuanye Huang, Jing Zhang, et al. – Honor of Kings
Amazon Midnight Opus – Haim Mazar
Apple: 6 Our of 5 Stars – Silo – Neil Ormandy, Linkoln, Allen Stone
Matter and Space (“Butterflies”) – Alex Yewon
Sea of Remnants (“Yo Ho!”) – Guanglei Zhang, Sibo Huang
The End of the Run Is Just the Beginning – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)
Valorant (“In My Zone”) – bbno$
F1 – Atlantic Records
Karma: The Dark World – Black Razor Records
KPOP Demon Hunters – Republic Records
Sinners – Sony Masterworks Records
Wicked: For Good – Republic Records
World of Warcraft: UnderMine(d) – Blizzard Entertainment
“Sean Is Three” – Sean the Baby (Cameron Adams, Amelia Rolland)
“Somos Fuertes” – Somos Fuertes Official Music Video (J. Frazil)
“Car Keys” – Everything Must Go (Forrest Gray, Tiffany So, Saba Saghafi)
“Stars in My Eyes” – Sweetwater (Sean Douglas)
“Down We Go” – Rabbit Rabbit (Zoë Lustri)
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Dustin O’Halloran
Exterritorial – Sara Barone
Fountain of Youth – Christopher Benstead
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story – Tommy Fields
The Pickup – Christopher Lennertz
Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Tom Howe
Delta Force – Peter Tomlinson
Destiny: Rising – Weicheng Xia, Guanglei Zhang
Necaxa (FX-Hulu) – Juan Carlos Enriquez
Project Spectrum – Ludvig Forssell
Sea of Remnants (“Yo Ho!”) – Guanglei Zhang, Sibo Huang
Valorant – Qing Madi
Wet Paper Bag – Steve Gernes
Al Batal (The Hero) – Suad Bushnaq
Carême – Guillaume Roussel
Lam Shamseya – Mina Samy
On the High Seas – Sandrine Rudaz
Two Graves – Marc Timon
Evanescence – “Afterlife”
TEYA – “Bite Marks”
Mohammed K. Paika – “Just Human”
Gabrielle Aapri – “Refuge”
Alexandra Fresquez – “Symphony”
Matt B, Rocky Dawuni, Tony Succar & Wouter Kellerman – “They Know”
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – The Lion King Cast
Infinity Concert – Jason Huang
Beyond the World – Yufan Xu, Xihao Wang, China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra
Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert – Multiple Artists
Not Gonna Lie, Live from Ruthmere Museum – Abbie Thomas
Dark Castle (XD Dark Ride) – Benjamin Botkin, Carl Vaudrin, Benjamin Beladi
Dreamland Theme Park – Chris Thomas
One Step Beyond: A Journey to Mars – Rhian Sheehan
SCADstory Atlanta – Erik Desiderio
Snapshot – Eduardo Andrade
Tapestry of Happiness – Haim Mazar
Walt Disney World’s EPCOT: Test Track – Zain Effendi
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards honor original music in all forms of visual media, including film, television, video games, and advertising. Considered a bellwether for awards season, the HMMAs have recognized artists who later received Oscars, Golden Globes, and GRAMMY Awards.
For the complete list of 2025 nominees, visit hmmawards.com/2025-hmma-nominations.
