WHO'S THE BOSS? Sequel In Development with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano
The reboot is a sequel to the series, with Danza and Milano reprising their original roles.
The classic comedy Who's the Boss? looks like it will be the latest television reboot. According to a new report, a sequel to the series is currently in development at Sony Picture Television.
Variety has confirmed that stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are attached to reprise their roles from the original series. Fellow leads Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are not involved with the series at present.
The new show will be set 30 years after the original and will follow Danza's character Tony Micelli as he navigates his relationship with his daughter Samantha, played by Milano, now a single mother living in the home featured on the original series.
Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, WHO'S THE BOSS? aired on ABC from September 20, 1984 to April 25, 1992. The series starred Danza as a retired major league baseball player who relocates to Fairfield, Connecticut to work as a live-in housekeeper for a divorced advertising executive, played by Judith Light.
The show became one of the most popular sitcoms of the mid-to-late 1980s and was nominated for more than forty awards, including ten primetime Emmy Award and five Golden Globe Award nominations, winning one of each.
