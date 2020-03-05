WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Digital Lottery
Today, a digital lottery for Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Rupert Everett, 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran, and Russell Tovey was announced. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and opens officially on Thursday, April 9, at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).
The Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? digital lottery offers $39 tickets and are available now via https://virginiawoolfonbroadway.com.
The lottery will be available for all performances and winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing. Winners will have 60 minutes to pay for tickets online with a credit card. Tickets can be picked up at the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th Street) 30 minutes prior to showtime. Photo ID is required for pickup. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may be partial view.
