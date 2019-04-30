WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Announces Final Extension Through August 24

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

The two-time Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize Finalist What the Constitution Means to Me has announced its second and final extension on Broadway. Initially announced for a 12-week engagement through June 9, 2019, What the Constitution Means to Me previously extended through July 21, 2019 and will now play five additional weeks through August 24, 2019 at the Helen Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street, New York, NY), for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 14.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now and available via Telecharge.com. Tickets range from $49 to $179. For groups of 10+, call 1-800-BROADWAY x2.

Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving two Tony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in Leading Role in a Play), two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination (Outstanding Play). It was recently named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.

Written and performed by two-time Obie Award winner Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, "I Love Dick") and directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler (The Amateurs, The Light Years), What the Constitution Means to Me features Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) understudies Iveson.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

A limited number of general rush tickets are available daily for $42 at the Helen Hayes Theater box office when it opens for that day's performance only. There is a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.





