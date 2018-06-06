WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: La MaMa's Mia Yoo

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Mia Yoo of La MaMa E.T.C.!

Quick Facts La MaMa E.T.C.:

The Special Award: Regional Theatre Tony Award

Did You Know?: La MaMa E.T.C. is one of the original theatres that gave birth to the Off-Off Broadway movement in the 1960s.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Mia tells us all about want this honor means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

Related Articles