WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Grey Henson

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Grey Henson!

Quick Facts About Grey:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



The Role: Damian in Mean Girls

Up Against: Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Alexander Gemignani (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical), Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit)

Did You Know?: Grey made his Broadway debut in 2014 as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon.

Photos by Walter McBride

Grey on his first Broadway show: "It was The Sound of Music, starring Rebecca Luker. There were a lot of kids in the show and I was their age and I thought: 'I could do that!'"

Watch below as Grey tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!