WATCH: I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 'I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment.'

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "It's time for us to roar into 2020! I Am Woman is an evening of story and song that destroys the "taboo" surrounding the discussion of women's issues. Join some of your favorite females of Broadway as they come together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. The evening features music by Pink, Whitney Houston, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, and many more. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject is off-limits.

Featuring: Addyson Bell (Generation Me), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award® nomination), Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Katya Ferrer, Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Viv Helvajian, Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sophia Introna (Spring Awakening, I Am Selma), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High), Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Emerson Steele (Violet), Laura Steele (FOX's "The Passage"), Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher").

Conceived by Emerson Steele and Kelly Lamor Wilson, Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, Produced by Jen Sandler."

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You