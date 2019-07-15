WAITRESS Star, Alison Luff, To Perform Original Music In Times Square For Broadway Buskers

Before taking over as Jenna in Waitress next week, Alison Luff will take Times Square tomorrow evening for Times Square Alliance's free summer concert series, Broadway Buskers!

Luff and her husband Matthew Magnusson will perform original music as their band The Bones at 6pm at the Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets.

Broadway Buskers' "Act II" slate of performers for the remainder of the summer is set to be announced soon!

Concert Series Schedule

Broadway Buskers

Tuesdays 5-7pm, 6/11 - 9/24

Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron

* denotes artist curated by Musical Theatre Factory

July 16:

5pm: Stereo Dawn (Will Van Dyke & Chris Dwan) (Pretty Woman, Finding Neverland)

6pm: Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville, Matilda)

July 23:

5pm: Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, In the Heights, Rent)

6pm: Diana Oh (with Gyun Cute)* ({my lingerie play}, Clairvoyance, Infinite Love Party)

July 30:

5pm: Suzan-Lori Parks and the Band (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, White Noise)

6pm: Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls tour, Rock of Ages Las Vegas)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You