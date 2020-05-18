Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15 - sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Over 1600 students were nominated, with over 170K readers already having voted! Last week YOU decided our Top 25, and now they will battle it our for a spot in the Top 15!
Voting for the top 15 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
To vote for the college edition, click here! To vote for the high school edition, click here!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, May 20th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday May 21st.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Over 150 actors, dancers and musicians including Harvey Fierstein, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Matthew Morrison, Martin Short and mor... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Tour Announces Closing
The National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will be closing due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join NEWSIES Edition of Disney On Broadway Live
On Monday, May 18th at 3pm EST, Disney on Broadway live is hosting conversation with special guests from hit Broadway musical Newsies!... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the high school category.... (read more)