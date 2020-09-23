Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, September 23- with Julie Taymor, Lena Hall, and More!

What's streaming today? Check out the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

CREATIVE ACTIVISM: A DAY OF ART, IDEAS, AND ACTION - Featuring Dominique Morisseau, Alison Stewart, Angélique Roché, Claudia Rankine, P. Carl, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, and Cara Page; workshops with For Freedoms and The Brennan Center for Justice, and more. With less than 50 days until the 2020 Election, the need to activate our civic power has never been stronger. Public Forum will help you harness your power for change with CREATIVE ACTIVISM, a day-long summit of art, ideas, and action featuring some of the leading creatives and community organizers in our country. CREATIVE ACTIVISM will feature panel discussions, workshops, performances, and keynote addresses, all designed to connect you with the artists and activists who are making change in today's world. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Julie Taymor! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theater - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at The Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

#LAOAtHome - Il Triviatore: Nicholas Brownlee hosts this lively trivia game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados. click here

The Show Must Go Online- King Lear - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

5:00 PM

Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas - Sara Mearns with Pam Tanowitz, New Work click here

Toast the Vote! Three Play Excerpts to Celebrate the Vote for Women - The CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women presents three play-reading excerpts to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment -- women get the vote. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Telly Leung - Our scheduled interview with Lea Salonga has been postponed and will be rescheduled soon. Please check back for more information about the new date! We are very excited to be interviewing Telly Leung (RENT, Allegiance) this Wednesday (9/23) at 6:00 pm EST! Be sure to tune in! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Harry Potter & The Cursed Child: Scene Study | John Skelley - Ever looked at a script and thought, "Where do I start?". From cold-read to closing night, knowing how to break down a scene is one of the most important parts of an actor's job. Like good detectives, together we will learn to mine the script for clues and build the beats and character arcs that make for a successful scene. click here

7:00 PM

Urban Stages: THE SILVERFISH - In THE SILVERFISH, Beth and Brandon are young and in love and they have no money. They're living in Brooklyn pursuing careers they are passionate about. Which is another way of saying they have no money. When they're suddenly thrown a Godawful, expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan. It might not be a plan that "good people" would go for, but when you're young and in love and desperate and poor, the word "good" can mean a lot of things. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt, conducted by Fabio Luisi;. From March 5, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Lena Hall Obsessed: Prince - Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Last month's "Obsessed: Alanis Morrisette" was a huge success and you, the audience chose Prince for this month's artist. "Obsessed: PRINCE" brings you the best of Prince in an acoustic format. Songs include Nothing Compares 2 U, Purple Rain, Kiss, I would Die 4 U, and many more. click here

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "Testosterone" - This hilarious, pitch-dark parable about toxic masculinities and the limits of liberal do-goodery in extreme times. This outrageous comedy has seen productions in Germany, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela. click here

Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat - In exploration of an archive of blackness in everyday day life, Eva Margarita's Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat digests the idea of consuming the other. Done through a cooking practice, this conjuring aims to trace the cyclical flow of gathering, knowledge, and mourning for black folks across the Americas. Taking an endo-cannibalistic approach, Eva Margarita will cook and eat three different entrees with her father's ashes to not only honor his spirit but to show how communities pass on knowledge through a practice in eating and conjuring with one another. To consume the flesh is to commit to its history and it's (re)invention. Taking place over the course of 12 hours, Salt, Fat, Ashes, Heat serves as a journey in memory, flesh, and the human need to accompany one another in life and in death. Followed by a panel discussion on September 24, 2020 at 6pm click here

Gayle's Broadway Rose Virtual Live Stream Cabaret - We are thrilled to announce our Third VIRTUAL LIVE STREAM CABARET hosted by our very own Valeria Ceballos! This is the last of three Virtual Cabarets we have planned in our Series! click here

Stars in the House - Disney's HERCULES Reunion with Tate Donovan, Susan Egan, Danny DeVito, Roger Bart, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan and Cheryl Freeman! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music. click here

