Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, October 21- with LaChanze, Heidi Schreck, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest LaChanze click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

2:00 PM

Red Bull Theater- Exploring OTHELLO in 2020 - Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, AYANNA THOMPSON. This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience. Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare's play and discuss its intersections with 2020. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- Coriolanus - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Ifeoma Ike. click here

4:30 PM

Play-PerView: Title and Deed - Title and Deed (Reunion Reading of 2012 Signature Theatre NYT Critics Pick Production) by Will Eno (thom pain (based on nothing), The Underlying Chris). Directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett (Artistic Director, Gare St Lazare Players Ireland)* A nameless traveller from a far off place searches for connection and solace in an unknown country in this funny and touching meditation on mortality, loneliness and innocence... click here

5:00 PM

EMERGING ARTISTS VIRTUAL SALON - The Emerging Artists Virtual Salon is a celebration of Vineyard Theatre's ongoing artistic development and education programs, which give artists support and resources to develop new plays and musicals, and offer free arts learning opportunities to local public high school students. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Janet Dacal - ¡No Me Diga! We're excited to welcome Janet Dacal (In the Heights, Wonderland) to Be Our Guest this week! Tune in for a sensational time! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram! click here

6:30 PM

A Conversation with Heidi Schreck - Join us for a virtual conversation hosted by Clubbed Thumb & New York Theatre Workshop with Heidi Schreck & special guests in a conversation moderated by former Director of the ACLU Women's Project and NYTW Trustee Kathleen Peratis. click here

LiveTalks: Take 13 - La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. Featuring Shauna Davis, Jerome Ellis, Federico Restrepo, Bobbi Jene Smith click here

7:00 PM

Rosie's Theater Kids Together We Rise presents Zoom In: Rise Up! - Founder Rosie O'Donnell and Artistic & Executive Director Lori Klinger of Rosie's Theater Kids (RTKids) will present a virtual celebratory gathering, Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up!, which will spotlight the incredible young people who make up RTKids. The event, which replaces RTKids' traditional fall gala, will be hosted by Rosie. Special guests for the evening will include Tony Award winner BD Wong, and cast members from Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations: James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, and Nik Walker. A special performance choreographed by Mayte Natalio will be performed by RTKids. click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! This week catch up with Don Stephenson click here

Flight Simulator - Flight Recorder Poetry brings you the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry by emerging artists, only at The Tank! Every show we'll bring you either extended sets by our featured readers, or an open mic that you can drop in to share your own work. Hosted by Mike Fracentese; featured poets announced in advanced of each show! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Così fan tutte Starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by David Robertson. From March 31, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation - Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), director of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, is set to direct and executive produce the show alongside executive producers Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge. In Our America will feature more than 75 celebrated artists, including Derrick Baskin, Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Goodman, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, BD Wong, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of Six and KPOP. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks. click here

Primary Satges Virtual Gala - The Virtual Gala will feature performances and tributes by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime; Once on This Island), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; "The Blacklist"), Santino Fontana (Tootsie; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jessica Hershberg (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Baby It's You), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill; The Boy Who Danced On Air), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Scotland, PA; On The Town), Ciara Renée (Frozen; "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and more surprise guests. click here

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "A Distinct Society" - When an Iranian family, separated from one another by the "Muslim ban," use the library as a meeting place, the head librarian, a U.S. border patrol officer, and a local teenager have to choose between breaking the law and saving themselves. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- "This Country's My Problem and Your Problem" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:30 PM

Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest - Behind the Curtain premieres its newest iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest!, with host and Old Globe Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial. Join us as Dial meets with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You