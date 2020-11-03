Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, November 3- with Gavin Creel, Sean Hayes and More!

What's streaming this Election Day? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:00 AM- 7:00 PM

Stars in the House- It's Election Day! Join Seth and James as Stars In The House hosts an Election Day Vote-A-Thon featuring Iain Armitage, Colleen Ballinger, Laura Benanti, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Brenda Braxton, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Tom Cavanagh, Michael Cerveris, Will Chase, Javier Colon, Gavin Creel, Marcia Cross, Charlotte d'Amboise, Darius DeHaas, Dana Delany, Colin Donnell, Jill Eikenberry, Melissa Errico, Victor Garber, Peri Gilpin, Josh Groban, Sean Hayes, Marilu Henner, Megan Hilty, Carly Hughes, Jeremy Jordan, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Laura Leighton, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin, Michael McElroy, Lindsay Mendez, Laurie Metcalf, Ingrid Michaelson, Lisa Mordente, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Olivo, Adam Pascal, Lauren Patten, Christine Pedi, Rosie Perez, Anthony Rapp, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Chita Rivera, Jenna Russell, Lea Salonga, Glenn Scarpelli, Marc Shaiman, Martin Short, Elizabeth Stanley, Ben Stiller, Michael Tucker, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Schele Williams, Marissa Winokur, BD Wong, Tony Yazbeck and Bellamy Young. Also, our Poll Hero young adults, Kennedy Mattes, Reagan Rikhoff, Aryani Duppada, Olivia Cao, Lilia Scudamore, Kai Tsurumaki, Kayla Anderson, Lucy Duckworth, Axidi Iglesias and Anaya Tennant, will be joining. click here

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Ike Ufomadu: Toasts to Tuesdays - Ikechukwu Ufomadu is an actor, comedian and entertainer, named 1 of 5 "Comics to Watch in 2018" by Time Out New York, and recipient of a 2019 Drama Desk award for his work in Clare Barron's DANCE NATION. Ike will next be seen in HBO's critically acclaimed comedy series LOS ESPOOKYS, and as a featured supporting role in Warner Bros. highly anticipated feature film JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. His short-form series WORDS WITH IKE has aired on VICE and IFC. He's created original performance projects for venues including the Public Theater, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Union Hall, UCB, Bushwick Starr and JACK in New York, and The Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Ike was recently a staff writer on PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY (TruTV) and is currently a performer on the CBS All Access series TOONING OUT THE NEWS. click here

7:00 PM

Fast & Furious 44: Election Night Special - On November 3, join host and producer Kev Berry for the annual Election Night Special. A cast of artists, old and new, will share their hopes for what the results of the night might be, and grapple with how we might move forward when we wake up the next day, regardless of the results. Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. From January 24, 2009. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

