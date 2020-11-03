VIDEO: Watch Sean Hayes, Ben Stiller, Josh Groban, Andrea Martin and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE Vote-A-Thon- Live All Day!

Tune in from 9 AM to 7 PM to hear the stars chat about their voting experiences.

"Stars in the House's" Election Day Vote-A-Thon is getting even bigger! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will welcome stage and screen favorites have joined the lineup all day today, including Sean Hayes, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Will Chase & Ingrid Michaelson, Josh Groban, Beth Malone, Michael Cerveris, Laurie Metcalf, Victor Garber, Jill Eikenberry & Michael Tucker, Laura Leighton & Doug Savant, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera & Lisa Mordente, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Rosie Perez, Darius deHaas, Gavin Creel, Michael McElroy, Glenn Scarpelli, Iain Armitage, Julia Murney, Caroline Rhea, Charlotte d'Amboise, Terrence Mann, Karen Olivo, Laura Benanti, Colin Donnell & Patti Murin, Javier Colon, Stephanie J. Block, Liz Callaway, and Schele Williams. Whether you're passing the time in line to vote or looking to ease your worries after casting an early ballot, tune in from 9 AM to 7 PM to hear the stars chat about their voting experiences and give LIVE musical performances!

As previously announced, the incredible guest list also includes Bellamy Young, Dana Delany, Marcia Cross, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Shaiman, Vanessa Williams, Adam Pascal, Peri Gilpin, Anika Larsen, Judy Kuhn, Marilu Henner, Annette Bening, Kelli O'Hara, and many more. Poll workers across the country from Poll Hero Project - and some familiar faces, like Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Lauren Patten - will drop by on breaks from their shifts working at the polls. "Stars in the House" favorite Brenda Braxton will join in as a guest host from 2-3 PM.

The Vote-a-Thon has also teamed up with #SingingOnQueue, a movement to entertain voters who are waiting in lines at the polls so they stay in line and vote. Conceived by Ruthie Fierberg, performers across the country will visit their local poll sites throughout the day and sing a live set. You never know when a Broadway performer or Tony winner might just show up and sing a mini-concert for you-so stay in that line. Vote-a-Thon will live broadcast select performances for everyone to enjoy. If you are an artist interested in joining the #SingingOnQueue movement, visit ruthiefierberg.com/singing to sign up. Broadway sister duo Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet!, The Capeman, Rent) and Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!, Rent) will pop in at 1 PM ET.

