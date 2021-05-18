Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 18- Vincent D'Onofrio, Jessica Kirson, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 18) in live streaming: more chances to watch Miscast, the TCG 60th Anniversary Gala, Vincent D'Onofrio & Dana Lyn at Joe's Pub, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show: Hosted by Emily Drossell and George Luton! - Musical theatre writing team Emily Drossell (librettist, lyricist) and George Luton (composer, lyricist) have created many exciting new shows. Behind all of them: a series of all-nighters. Join them in this digital cabaret as they present the products of many sleepless nights, and even give a special glimpse of sleep-deprived projects to come! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017. click here

TCG 60th Anniversary Gala: Our Stories - The Gala will honor Ricardo Khan and the Performing Arts Alliance (PAA), and both the Gala and virtual live afterparty will be hosted by drag superstar Shequida. Dr. Michelle Ramos, the board chair of PAA and Vision Keeper of Alternate ROOTS, will offer remarks on behalf of PAA. click here

8:00 PM

Miscast21 - This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage for Miscast21 to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Miscast21 will feature performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Hair), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo"). click here

Stars in the House - Guest host Jessica Kirson and guests TBA from the Hulu hit documentary "Hysterical". click here

Vincent D'Onofrio & Dana Lyn: Slim Bone Head Volt - Joe's Pub Live! - Please join actor and author Vincent D'Onofrio and musician Dana Lyn-together, Slim Bone Head Volt-for a performance in celebration of D'Onofrio's first book of poetry and prose, Mutha: Stuff + Things. click here