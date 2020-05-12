Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 12- with James Snyder, Jeanna de Waal, Anika Noni Rose, and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 12, 2020.

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginners Jazz w/ Shaye Hopkins - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique w/ Emma Kingston - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Michelle Collins joined by Karen Chee, Ellie Kemper, Kelly McCreary and Bryan Safi. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway, Carnegie Hall to Hollywood, few composers have left such an indelible imprint on a wide spectrum of American music as George Gershwin. Join Michael Feinstein-ambassador of the Great American Songbook-and special guests for this lively exploration of Gershwin's enduring influence in both popular and classical traditions. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song w/ Jeanna de Waal - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:30 PM

Stagey Quiz - Stagey quiz with Amy Hart click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- TINA Workshop w/ Nick Burroughs - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CyberTank-"Woo! Party!" The Tank's Virtual Gala is next week so it's time to make art about partying hard. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - From the Vault meets Opera Family Time: Figaro's American Adventure click here

The VT Show - Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez, and special guest Anika Noni Rose revisit the music of Laura Nyro from The Vineyard's Obie Award-winning world-premiere production of ELI'S COMIN'. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- THE YEAR OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY - In 1982, the novel of The Year Of Living Dangerously became a major motion picture starring Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hunt. Now as political turmoil rages across the developing world, the story comes to soaring new life on the musical stage. Join us for a concert presentation of the thrilling new musical, The Year Of Living Dangerously, written by Thomas Tierney (Eleanor: An American Love Story, Narnia), and Jeffrey Haddow (Sense & Sensibility, Scrambled Feet, winner of BMI Harrington Award for Creative Excellence). The musical and film are based on the novel by Australian writer Christopher J. Koch. The show is a reminder that love, relationships, and passion are still felt in turbulent political times. click here

7:00 PM

Café La MaMa Live: Take 6- Weekly live performances that experiment with form. Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Guest curators each week give artists a digital platform to share their work with the world. Cope-a-Pandemic Hosted by Karen Finley and George Emilio Sanchez Performers To Be Announced. click here

Irish Rep: Molly Sweeney- Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them will be Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

7:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Tempest Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 10, 2012. click here

GANYMEDE REVISITED- GANYMEDE REVISITED is a meditation on queer sexual power: past, present and future conceived and written by Frank J. Avella and presented with Ashley Garrett. The project consists of 3 short plays and will culminate in a finale that rings together the artists to further explore themes from the plays. Through this unique virtual incarnation, via CyberTank, we hope to create 3 separate iterations. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with James Snyder! click here

Stars in the House - Caroline in the City Cast reunion with Malcolm Gets, Cathy Ladman, Tom La Grua, Andy Lauer, Eric Lutes, John Mariano, Amy Pietz and Lea Thompson. click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Jerome Robbins' "Spring" from The Four Seasons, filmed on May 3, 2018. Featuring Sara Mearns and Tyler Angle. George Balanchine's "Theme and Variations" from Divertimento No. 15, filmed on September 22, 2016. Featuring Lauren King, Sterling Hyltin, Ana Sophia Scheller, Abi Stafford, Tiler Peck*, Andrew Veyette, Daniel Applebaum, and Andrew Scordato* (*first time in a role). "Third Variation: Phlegmatic" from The Four Temperaments, filmed on January 18, 2017. Featuring Ask la Cour. Jerome Robbins' Afternoon of a Faun, filmed on October 11, 2018. Featuring Sterling Hyltin and Joseph Gordon* (*first time in a role). George Balanchine's "Rondo" from Western Symphony, filmed on May 9, 2019. Featuring Teresa Reichlen and Roman Mejia*, with Lauren King, Taylor Stanley, Megan Fairchild, and Jared Angle (*first time in a role). Introduced by Principal Dancer Sterling Hyltin. click here

Wednesday, May 13

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

TEDx Broadway - Natasha Tsakos is known for pioneering ways of integrating technology with live performance. Natasha is the President of NTiD, inc: a production company dedicated to inventing possibilities through theatrical experiences. She was voted one of the State of Florida's "Power Players" by Florida International Magazine. Mark Fisher is the founder of Mark Fisher Fitness in New York, which has become a de facto fitness destination for Broadway actors. Their tagline, "Ridiculous Humans. Serious Fitness." sums up their style of innovative and fun workouts. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song w/ Gaelen Gilliland - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

R&H Goes Live! - Katrina Lenk sings "Something Good" from The Sound of Music click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: THE CONFESSION OF LILY DARE: By Charles Busch. Starring Nancy Anderson, Christopher Borg, Charles Busch, Howard McGillin, Kendal Sparks, Jennifer Van Dyck. Directed by Carl Andress. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - A Lincoln Center Teaching Artist specializing in visual arts and theater, Taryn Matusik shows families with children how to make simple, creative visual arts projects from everyday home objects. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Mamma Mia Workshop w/ Chloe Byrnes - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

BPN Town Hall: How To Be More Chill with Miracle Chance (UK Cast) - BPN Town Hall: How To Be More Chill featuring Miracle Chance (CHRISTINE CANIGULA from the Be More Chill UK cast) About Miracle: Theatre Credits include : Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show (UK tour), Cynthia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Queens Theatre Hornchurch), Understudy Julia in The Wedding Singer (UK tour), Snozzletrump in The Christmasaurus Live (Hammersmith Apollo), Urleen in Footloose (UK tour), Susie Alpine in Loserville (Union Theatre) and Viki in Angelina Ballerina (UK and Australian tour). Workshops include: Joh in The Lost Ones (Bush Theatre), Vicky in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Sheffield Crucible), Hannah in Knights of the Rose and Willow in The Cave (A Folk Opera). Listen, subscribe, and find out more information about How To Be More Chill via http://bpn.fm/htbmc click here

Irish Rep: Molly Sweeney- Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them will be Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

#LAOAtHome - LAO at Home Premiere: Il Triviatore with Nicholas Brownlee click here

Ben's 10 - This week, Ben counts down and all new Broadway topic! Which songs will make the list? click here

The Show Must Go Online - For Love's Labour's Lost, Rob Myles directs Tahir Ashraf (Holofernes), Pj Barner (Longaville), Alex Britt (Dumaine), Emily Carding (Boyet), John Chapman (Costard), Samya De Meo (Rosaline), Charlotte Ellen (Princess of France), Ben Galpin (Berowne), Maria Graciano (Maria), Nadia Lamin (Jaquenetta), Stephen Leask (Don Armado), Gah-Kai Leung (Sir Nathaniel), Alice Merivale (Moth), Christopher Paddon (Ensemble), Adam Parker (King of Navarre), Tamara Ritthaler (Katherine), with Julia Stemper and Cameron Varner as swings. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home- #ConcertsforKids - With his music, Etienne Charles celebrates a cross-section of cultures from the African Diaspora. As a composer and performer from Trinidad and Tobago, he pays homage to the folk traditions, stories, and musical styles of his homeland. Enjoy this special concert by his band, Creole Soul, as it brings the danceable excitement of Caribbean music to families at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ensemble Singing w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

NYTW FIRESIDE CHAT- A studio visit with internationally acclaimed theater director/designer/performer Thaddeus Phillips (¡El Conquistadror!, Red-Eye to Havre de Grace, 17 Border Crossings) - as he takes you step by step through his creative process. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 7- This week La MaMa Live Talk checks in with Theresa Buchheister (Artistic Director of The Brick in Wiliamsburg) and Megan Finn (Artistic Director of The Tank in Manhattan) to talk about how their theaters are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the future may look like for performance. Moderated by John Issendorf. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Cardio Fitness Burst w/ Shaye Hopkins - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

HERE@Home- The Scarlet Ibis - Inspired by the short story by James Hurst, The Scarlet Ibis is an opera about brotherhood, illness, and the power of the imagination to soar above physical limitations. The Scarlet Ibis fuses singers, puppetry, and multimedia stagecraft to tell the story of a remarkable disabled boy whose older brother pushes him to be "normal." Set in rural North Carolina a century ago, The Scarlet Ibis contrasts notions of physical wholeness with mystical otherness. Episodic and expressionistic, the narrative draws on elements of Southern Gothic, boy's adventure, and domestic tragedy. Recommended for audiences aged 10 and up. click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

The Tank Flight Simulator-The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos Starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, and Tatiana Troyanos, conducted by James Levine. From March 12, 1988. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Dominique Morisseau! click here

Stars in the House - Jennifer Simard and Yeardley Smith click here

Thursday, May 14

4:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song w/ Jonathan Roxmouth - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga w/ Bethany Tesarck - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters- Rockin' Sing-a-long - Grab your dancing shoes or put a blanket on the floor Woodstock Style! Join Mike Messer (Hair, Nick Jr. Dirty Sock Funtime Band) for a-Rockin' time! click here

11:30 AM

Leave A Light On - Leave A Light On: Nicole Raquel Dennis click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Fame Workshop w/ Ike Fallon - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Irish Rep's MEET THE MAKERS: SET DESIGNERS- Henry Hewes Design and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), Henry Hewes Design Award winner James Morgan (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) and Helen Hayes Award winner James Noone (London Assurance) in conversation with Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - Leave A Light On: Lizzie Bea Live click here

2:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Introduction to Shakespeare w/ Ben Boskovic - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Stars in the House - VARIETY THURSDAY with Delia Ephron, Carol Kane and the cast of PBS' Mass including Isabel Santiago, Karim Sulayman and Paulo Szot. Joined by director Kevin Newbury. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Hailed as "America's soprano of choice" (The New York Times), Renée Fleming graces the world's most renowned opera, theater, and concert-hall stages. She is joined by a special guest, her friend and vocalist-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, for a discussion about the art of song. Fleming also revisits a classic performance of a work from her signature repertoire-R. Strauss's Four Last Songs-discussing the work and her artistic process with Elliott Forrest. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Deborah Lohse uses her background as a professional dancer and choreographer in this easy-to-follow dance class for children and families. click here

National Theatre at Home - 'Take a seat at a revolutionary barber's shop.' Evening Standard. Watch the trailer to see what audiences had to say about Inua Ellams' smash-hit play, Barber Shop Chronicles. Inua Ellam's smash-hit play is about the places where banter can be barbed, and the truth always is telling. Barber Shop Chronicles, a co-production with Fuel and Leeds Playhouse, is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Thursday 14 May. Available until 7pm UK time on Thursday 21 May 2020. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage! click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking Down The Text w/ Jennifer Apple - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: Maiko Kikuchi- Join Maiko Kikuchi as she brings us her whimsical puppetry to La MaMa Kids Online. Maiko Kikuchi presents her "Home made" cardboard puppet show and introduces a Japanese folk tale, "Straw Millionaire". Once a upon a time, there was a poor young farmer in a small village in Japan. One day, he went to a temple and prayed to Kannon, the god of mercy. "Please make me rich" All of sudden he heard a message from Kannon "Once you leave this temple, take good care of the first thing you touch and go west. The performances also include Cardboard Puppet Station with music, animation and special guest, Dr. Grumpy. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Aladdin Workshop w/ Nathan Lucrezio - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco) click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- ANDY KARL & ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND - Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore of their previously sold out show! She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes that is sure to excite and delight! click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Morris Robinson with Caren Levine on piano click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Vault - The Broadway Season of 1924-1925 (when Nanette originally debuted) on the set of No No Nanette in spring of 1997. Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, music director Albert Evans. Performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon. click here

Irish Rep: Molly Sweeney- Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them will be Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

The Tank Email Pro- Parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. All of this and more in this email-based art. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Lorin Latarro! click here

Spotlight On Plays- Significant Other - Starring Gideon Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie. Directed by Trip Cullman. Written by Joshua Harmon All of Jordan Berman's best friends are setting a date...and he can't even get one. Now when he needs brunch plans, emergency dating advice, or just someone to commiserate and eat carbs with, he has to compete for attention with their new significant others. Of course he's so happy for them, but Jordan is struggling to keep up with how fast everyone else is changing. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Samora Pinderhughes is a singer/pianist/activist/composer known for raw, honest, layered multidisciplinary projects. He wrote, produced and performed on Common's 2019 album, "Let Love" and has collaborated with Herbie Hancock, Robert Glasper, Daveed Diggs, MeLo-X, Sara Bareilles, Lalah Hathaway, and Christian Scott among others. Samora is the first-ever Art for Justice/Soros Justice Fellow. click here

Josh Groban's Movie Night - Awake Live. Stay at home and let Josh come to you live on YouTube for one-time-only screenings of all your favorite Groban concert films. A simultaneous Q&A will take place with Josh during all the movies, with him giving his personal running commentary throughout the film. click here

Stars in the House - THROWBACK THURSDAY click here

Friday, May 15

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- BREAKING INTO BROADWAY: Choreography w/ Carrie Anne Ingrouille - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3D+U's Fantastical Fridays - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family). Meeting ID: 970-0631-6636 click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - Puppets! Original Stories! Music! Join Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeny Todd) and her friend Noodle the Puppet and get ready to laugh, song, and play! click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with Andrew Lippa! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

NYTW EMERGING ARTISTS CORNER-Want to mingle with fellow artists? Join NYTW Community Engagement Associate Gaven Trinidad and other emerging artists to discuss and share work-in-progress this Friday, May 15th at 12:30 pm EDT. Bring your lunch and make friends in this hour-long gathering. Due to the intimate nature of the weekly gathering, space is limited. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - Leave A Light On: Rachel Tucker Live click here

2:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Pippin Workshop w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Stars in the House - Diana: A True Musical Story cast TBA click here

The Shows Must Go On! - Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Ashley Renee Watkins, a classically trained opera and multi-genre vocalist, hosts a music workshop for all ages. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - Join Broadway dancer Dominique Kelly (Wicked, Little Mermaid Live) for some major fun! click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- JOE ICONIS & FAMILY - Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Joan Sutherland, Alfredo Kraus, Pablo Elvira, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Richard Bonynge. From November 13, 1982. click here

8:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Featured Friends: Erica Petrocelli and Louis Lohraseb perform click here

Irish Rep: Molly Sweeney- Molly Sweeney, Brian Friel's brilliant study of psychological isolation exquisitely resonates today as Irish Rep invites our socially distanced audience to take part in our inaugural performance on screen - a new theatre experience for the COVID-19 hiatus. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney. Joining them will be Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Over the last few years, the Hot Sardines have emerged from the Brooklyn neo-speakeasies where they got their start to make a global name for themselves playing hot jazz as it was in the era when live music was king, bridging generations and captivating 21st-century audiences. The group, led by frontwoman Elizabeth Bougerol and piano player Evan Palazzo, has been described as "potent and assured" (The New York Times) and "simply phenomenal" (The Times of London), notching more than a year on the Billboard Jazz chart and 25 million streams on Spotify (over 90 countries). They've guested on Later... With Jools Holland, NPR's Weekend Edition, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR's Soundcheck, Live at WFUV, and appeared at major jazz festivals including Newport, Montreal, Toronto, London, and Blue Note in Japan in addition to sold-out shows at more than 400 venues worldwide. They've performed their Boston Pops-debuted symphony show with orchestras throughout North America. Their three major albums have landed on best-of lists in the jazz press (Downbeat, JazzTimes) but also crossed over to the mainstream, with Rolling Stone noting that "100-year-old jazz standards get reborn" in the hands of the Hot Sardines. click here

Stars in the House - TBA click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Justin Peck's Pulcinella Variations, filmed on October 5, 2018. Featuring Sterling Hyltin, Miriam Miller, Tiler Peck, Emilie Gerrity, Indiana Woodward, Russell Janzen, Andrew Scordato, Gonzalo Garcia, Anthony Huxley. Introduced by NYCB Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck. click here

Saturday, May 16

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Reading Music (Part II) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: HAPPY DAYS: By Samuel Beckett. Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Song & Story time - Full joy coming at you with Broadway's Abby C. Smith (Spongebob, Gentleman's Guide to Murder). Sing-Along to your favorite songs, do a little dance, and light up your living room (and your smiles). Parents, you're welcome to join too! click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- CHARLIE ROSEN'S BROADWAY BIG BAND - A full-sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From February 16, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - COMFORT GIRL is an exploration - in song and story - of the lives of Chinese 'comfort women', a cruel euphemism for the women who were abducted and forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese army during WWII. There were over 200,000 of these young women, most of whom were from China or Korea. Lured by false promises of work or kidnapped - shipped far away from their families - they were kept in terrible conditions. Many died or were killed during the war. The few who survived stayed silent about their horrifying ordeal, because it was seen as shameful, and even considered treason. COMFORT GIRL is a tribute to these young women and their courage, not only during the War but also afterward - when they returned home to families who didn't always welcome them back with open arms. Their story is still relevant, as survivors continue to fight for justice, and human trafficking remains a major global issue. The music is inspired by true stories survivors have told. click here

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here

Sunday, May 17

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- BREAKING INTO BROADWAY: Powerhouse Women w/ Zoe Birkett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- #ConcertsforKids - James & Jerome (James Harrison Monaco and Jerome Ellis) are a music and storytelling duo based in NYC. Their works combine live music and narrative in innovative ways, and have been presented by venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, Lincoln Center Education, and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. In this concert video, James & Jerome bring their beloved improvisational music-storytelling project Piano Tales to your home, with two improvised musical tales made for this occasion. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - DEBUT of Plays In The House Jr! Readings of plays for young people performed by young people! Plays In The House Jr: I AND YOU: By Lauren Gunderson. Starring Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beetlejuice Workshop w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Dance Party - Ready to smile? Then get ready to dance with Broadway's Richard Yoder! Learn a Broadway song and dance with the people who made them shine on stage! Fun for the Whole Family! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- 54 SINGS GRAND HOTEL: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Join members of the original Broadway cast, including Tony winner Liliane Montevecchi, Tony nominee Karen Akers, Tony nominee Tim Jerome, Tony nominee Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, Chip Zien, with Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker and Jackie Washam as we break out the champagne in salute of this aristocratic score by Robert Wright & George Forrest, with additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston (and a book by Luther Davis). 1,017 Broadway performances don't lie, Ol' Socks; neither do five Tonys: Grand Hotel has earned an indelible place in the pantheon of Broadway's most beloved musicals. Who Couldn't Dance to tunes such as Maybe My Baby Loves Me, Love Can't Happen & I Want to Go to Hollywood? click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Verdi's Nabucco Starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by James Levine. From January 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Marc Shaiman click here

9:30 PM

The Tank Shot 4 Shot- A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here





