Michael Urie, Andrew Rannells & More Join The York Theatre Company Gala

The York Theatre Company has revealed the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Bernadette Peters with the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Ted Snowdon with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award at the 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, to be held on Monday evening, November 11, 2024 at The Edison Ballroom.

The 32nd Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration will be hosted by Michael Urie, currently starring in the Broadway production of Once Upon Mattress and will feature live entertainment with special guest appearances by Alex Newell (Shucked), Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), and more! (Scheduled to appear.) Stephen DeAngelis will direct the evening.

Tickets at a variety of levels are now on sale at https://yorktheatre.org/support/oscar-hammerstein. For further information, including sponsorship opportunities, please email Marie Grace LaFerrara at mlaferrara@yorktheatre.org.

The Oscar Hammerstein Award is named in honor of the legendary lyricist and librettist who helped shape American musical theatre through his collaborations with a number of different composers and writers. His contributions to such landmark musicals as Show Boat, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and Carousel are a legacy for all time. The award was created in 1988 by Janet Hayes Walker, Founding Artistic Director of The York Theatre Company, and is presented with the endorsement of the Hammerstein family and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. Its purpose is to recognize significant lifetime achievement in musical theatre and is presented at a gala evening held for the benefit of The York Theatre Company.

Past recipients of the Oscar Hammerstein Award include Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Harold Prince, Cy Coleman, Charles Strouse, Arthur Laurents, Jerry Herman, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Stone, David Merrick, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Terrence McNally, Cameron Mackintosh, Carol Channing, Tony Walton, Joseph Stein, George S. Irving, Jerry Bock & Sheldon Harnick, Thomas Meehan, Barbara Cook, Paul Gemignani, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Angela Lansbury, Joel Grey, Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt, Susan Stroman, André De Shields, Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire, Leslie Uggams and most recently Patti LuPone.