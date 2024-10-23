Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado & More Join WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Krystina Alabado, Klea Blackhurst, Lilli Cooper, Natalie Joy Johnson and Barbara Walsh will join the star-studded company of women participating in a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women. They join the previously announced cast of Broadway favorites including Kate Baldwin, Andréa Burns, Victoria Clark, Hannah Corneau, Alma Cuervo, Eden Espinosa, Melissa Rose Hirsch, LaChanze, Ingrid Michaelson, Lauren Patten, Jessica Phillips, Salena Qureshi, Pearl Sun, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Jessica Vosk and Betsy Wolfe. Directed by Schele Williams, Well-Behaved Women will be presented on Monday, October 28th at The Town Hall at 7:30 PM.

In Well-Behaved Women, Dean (Broadway’s The Notebook) brings to life incredible stories of historic and inspirational women throughout time with an emotional (and often hilarious) song cycle, celebrating the accomplishments and tales of powerful figures including Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

The band of Well-Behaved Women includes Carmel Dean, Elena Bonomo, Francesca Castro, Mary Ann McSweeney and Hiroko Taguchi.

All proceeds from the one-night-only concert go towards the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic women in other down-ballot races. The concert is presented in association with the Manhattan Democratic Party. Tickets ($52 - $252, including facility fee) are available www.ticketmaster.com or at The Town Hall box office (123 West 43rd Street). To save Ticketmaster fees, please visit the box office (Monday through Saturday from 12 - 6 pm) to purchase tickets.

The Producer Host Committee for Well-Behaved Women is headed by Jane Abramson, Sue Frost and Susan Sampliner. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact Jane Abramson at janenabramson@gmail.com.

Well-Behaved Women was originally performed at Joe’s Pub in January 2020, with a critically acclaimed subsequent production in Sydney, Australia. The song cycle was inspired by the phrase “well-behaved women seldom make history” from the writings of Harvard University historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. A studio cast recording of Well-Behaved Women is available now through Concord Theatricals Recordings, and can be found on all major streaming platforms. Orchestrations are by Lynne Shankel and additional lyrics are by Miriam Laube.