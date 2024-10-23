Patti LuPone Teases Witchy Turn as Glinda in the New AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway legend Patti LuPone is taking on another iconic role in tonight's episode of Agatha All Along. "Who would ever imagine that I would play Glinda, the good witch?" LuPone asked in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In the Marvel series, LuPone stars as a divination witch named Lilia Calderu who, alongside a coven led by Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, must face the trials of the Witches Road. Throughout their journey, the coven weaves in and out of different eras and settings. In the new episode, the witches take on the roles of other famous witches from the world of Hollywood, with Joe Locke's Teen as Maleficent and Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Hale donning the costume of the Evil Queen.

Though some may have expected LuPone to take on the Wicked Witch (played by Hahn here), the Tony Award winner wants to remind viewers that she got her start in comedy.

"The thing that is a well-kept secret is that I'm a comedian," she explained. "I say this with tongue in cheek, but Evita ruined my career. I came out of Evita as this tycoon, bitch tap dancer, but my first Tony nomination was a slapstick comedy, Rosalind in As You Like It. The character was very ditzy and sweet, but people don't associate that aspect with me because of the parts I have been cast in musical theater."

With mania in full force for the upcoming Wicked movie, it certainly seems fitting to see LuPone take on one of Broadway's favorite witches. The new episode debuts tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+. Check out exclusive photos and a sneak peek clip at Entertainment Weekly.

About Agatha All Along

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson. Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” is streaming exclusively on Disney+

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick