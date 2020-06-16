Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, June 16- with Rebecca Luker, Laura Osnes and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Emma Kingston - The class will be aimed at improving your technical skills as a singer. Focusing on breathing, placement and relaxation. This is suitable for all levels as laying the groundwork in technique applies to everyone. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Soundtrack Workshop with Damian (Episode 58)-Compose a musical score for a short, silent film. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Jerome Kern famously said, "Irving Berlin has no place in American music-he is American music." With a catalog of more than 1,000 songs-including such classics as "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" and "Alexander's Ragtime Band"-Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein leads this lively episode of music and conversation about "America's Schubert." click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: Sing Out Loud! click here

The VT Show - Director/Playwright/Actor Whitney White hosts with TBA special guests to chat about creating in the theatre and more. click here

BC/EFA: Trivia Tuesday - Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

7:00 PM

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: Laura Osnes, Celebrity Dog Trainer Travis Brorsen, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi and Bideawee click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Addams Family' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Learn Original Broadway choreography inspired by the hit show The Addams Family FIRST HAND from an Original cast member. Warm up, Learn choreography to 'When You're An Addams', hear stories and ask questions about the show! click here

Yes! The Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. click here

Café La MaMa Live: Rest Stop SOS Response - Referencing Deniece Williams' song Black Butterfly, Justin Hicks and Kenita Miller-Hicks offer original songs and meditations that acknowledge love, in its various modes and expressions, as the ultimate gesture and a primary source of empowerment. This work will be presented in full as a part of The Bronx Council On The Arts series BX Expressions on Wednesday, June 24th. click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: John Arthur Greene, John Krause, Janet Krupin, Heath Saunders click here

7:30 PM

Godforsaken - GODFORSAKEN finds the last two Survivors on Earth, both male, one an optimist, one a nihilist, trying to figure out what exactly happened and why they are still alive, virtually anyway, inside rectangles on black. Initially, Survivor #2 is certain Survivor #1 exists only in his head, but begins to believe he may actually be real. As the two come to an outrageous conclusion, a Mutant enters the situation and wreaks havoc on their insular world, threatening their existence. Written by Frank J. Avella. Featuring: Carlotta Brentan, Rob Brinkmann & Marc Lombardo. Tech Support: John David West click here

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Semiramide. Starring Angela Meade, Elizabeth DeShong, Javier Camarena, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Ryan Speedo Green, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From March 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Christine Daaé Day with Rebecca Luker and Gay Willis click here

Austin Pendleton stars in James Joyce: A SHORT NIGHT'S ODYSSEY FROM NO TO YES - Attention all fans of great literature and superb acting - BLOOMSDAY APPROACHES! Come celebrate one of Ireland (and the world's) finest writers, James Joyce, as read and performed by a legend of the American stage, Austin Pendleton, at a one-night-only virtual live reading presented by Guild Hall. Joyce's most famous work Ulysses (1922) is based on Homer's The Odyssey and follows the movements of Leopold Bloom through a single day on June 16th, 1904. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Asmeret Ghebremichael. click here

