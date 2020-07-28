Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, July 28- with Ann Reinking, Dominique Morisseau and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 28, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

12:00 PM

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Intermediate Ballet class that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Black Theatre Week - Salute to the Ancestors BTN's annual celebration of the legacy of our ancestors. As we celebrate the tradition of fighting for liberation & longevity, we acknowledge those who have come before us. click here

2:00 PM

Black Theatre Week - Developmental Workshop Reading: Brokenhearted, a new play by Michael Dinwiddie. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

#LAOAtHome - Hear from CEO Christopher Koelschon plans for next season click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Access Workshop for Teens and Adults. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, one-hour movement workshops specially designed for teens and adults with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Weekly Variety Show - click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

5:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Ann Reinking! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution - Panel Discussion. Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht reflect upon the disability rights movement through the lens of their critically acclaimed film in a panel with disabled advocates. click here

6:00 PM

DGF/ Lilly Awards - For the first time, the Dramatists Guild of America will join with the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Lillys to announce their annual awards. Presenters will include Lynn Nottage, Stephen Schwartz, Hallie Foote, Chisa Hutchinson, Sarah Ruhl, Kirsten Childs, Heidi Schreck, and more, to be announced at a later time. This year's Dramatists Guild awards go to Michael R Jackson, recipient of the Hull-Warriner Award and the Frederick Loewe Award for his musical A Strange Loop; Kia Corthron, recipient of the Flora Roberts Award; Lydia Diamond, recipient of the Horton Foote Playwriting Award; and Madhuri Shekar, recipient of the Lanford Wilson Award. click here

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Playwrights Unstuck - A new joint Humanities and Arts Engagement project, Playwrights Unstuck; hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato. They will check in with Globe-commissioned local playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work. Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright-first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month. We hope to encourage playwrights of all levels to jump into the creation of their own work, inspired by these professional explorations of the various stages of development. click here

6:30 PM

LiveTalks: Take 11 - This discussion presents a brief overview of Brazilian experimental theater, based on works carried out by Brazilian stage directors Lenerson Polonini, director of Companhia Nova de Teatro; Marcos Bulhões, from Desvio Coletivo and Ferdinando Martins, from the São Paulo University. In this event, guidelines and concepts that guide the creation of the works of these two experimental theater groups will be discussed, as well as a brief summary of Professor Ferdinando Martins' research on censored creations and artists in the current political context since 1988. Comments and Translation: Talita Mazzini. click here

7:00 PM

Adapt and Survive: How the Arts Are Outwitting COVID - We all hit the panic button when COVID struck and social distancing made live theater - and life - unsafe. How did individual artists and theater professionals adapt to this new normal? Was it a slow process or did they manage to pivot right away? What were the steps that led them from hopelessness and helplessness to some form of action and productivity, and what have they learned along the way? And what are the best guesses about a timeframe for returning to theater as we know it, and what might be the long-term impact of this period of isolated performance on our business? With guest speakers: choreographer/director Denis Jones (Tony nominations for Tootise and Holiday Inn, also Honeymoon in Vegas); producer Brian Moreland (The Sound Inside, The Lifespan of a Fact, Sea Wall/A Life; upcoming: American Buffalo with Laurence Fishburne, Blue with Leslie Uggams); artistic producer Donna Trinkoff of Amas Musical Theatre (Romeo & Bernadette: A Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, The Other Josh Cohen, Wanda's World, Zanna Don't, Lone Star Love). click here

Black Theatre Week - "Black Theatre: Radical Longevity:" A conversation between by Detroit-born and bred luminaries Tony nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Time of the Temptations) and award-winning scholar, author, and political analyst Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Playwright, NYU Associate Professor and fellow Detroiter Michael Dinwiddie will moderate this marquee event. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis: On Camera (Part 2/2) | Sean Patrick Doyle - How does breaking down a scene for television or film differ from breaking down a scene for theatre? In this edition of Scene Analysis, we'll discuss script structure for multi-cam and single-cam projects and how we can apply essential techniques from Stanislavsky and the American masters to on-camera scenes. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: Melissa Li & Kit Yan (with special guest Sushma Saha) (Interstate, MISS STEP, Cancelled), Ben Wexler (Washington Square, 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner) click here

7:30 PM

FringePVD: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

The Marsh Presents Beatles Night with Joshua Raoul Brody - Lovable accompanist Joshua Raoul Brody will recreate the event he's been hosting at venues around the Bay Area for over 10 years: Beatles karaoke night. After playing some of his favorite Beatles songs, Brody will point the microphone at the camera and have audience members take over. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - This sight-and-sound solotacular begins with an aphoristic history of Doc and Bev, rooting canals among the Amish, with a hyperactive Butch who was the go-to-boy for staging north-east Iowa's most renown Barbie dream weddings, employing highly-toxic toys that would be later recalled. Utilizing "carefully curated archival images" this saga will take lucky audiences to Yellowstone, and eventually Baltimore, where workshops with Jerzy Grotowski led to sin and inevitable maternal damnation while en route to playing dead on the floor of a Major Cathedral. In this highly-performative tour-de-buffoonery, sextigenarial Jamie Leo offers up three terrifying accounts of loss and founds, plus a customizable funeral planner, at no extra charge. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Karita Mattila, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Joseph Colaneri. From October 10, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

The Innkeepers - Four guests arrive at a remote rural inn for what appears to be a weekend getaway. But the tenacious innkeeper, Arzu Amiri, has something up her sleeve: she has assembled these guests, who are bound together by a terrible event involving her son many years before. In this compelling and politically resonant murder mystery, the guests re-enact their versions of the truth until Arzu arrives at her own devastating decision. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Danny Burstein. click here

Stars in the House - #SaveTheArts with Annette Bening, Alex Brightman, Kenny Leon, Marlee Matlin, Rosie Perez, Randy Rainbow, Marc Shaiman, Sarah Silverman and more TBA! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You