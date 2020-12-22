Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, December 22 with Micaela Diamond, Christopher Sieber and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading - Premiering online December 21 through Christmas Eve, Stars from the Worlds of Music, TV, and Broadway including Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer star in a reading of "A Country Christmas Carol," a brand new twist on a Christmas classic, written and directed by Mark Rozzano to benefit Akron Children's Hospital. click here

1:00 PM

LAO: Coffee with Conlon: Episode 7 - Maestro Conlon is talking all about Beethoven and Puccini in honor of these beloved composers' birthdays, plus the (long-awaited) end of 2020 during our last coffee date of the year. click here

2:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

Theater Resources Unlimited Art and Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds - Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces their monthly panel Art and Activism: How Theater Can Open (and Change) Minds on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6pm via Zoom. The Zoom session will open at 6pm for roundtable introductions of attendees, and the program will start at 6:30pm - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. Reserve a spot on the event page athttps://truonline.org/events/art-and-activism/ or by emailing TRUStaff1@gmail.com - you will be put on a list to receive the Zoom link. Guest speakers include Jane Dubin, chair of the board of directors of Houses on the Moon Theatre Company; Adam Hyndman, associate at Octopus Theatricals, board of Broadway For Racial Justice, co-founder of The Industry Standard Group; Ludovica Villar-Hauser, founder/artistic director of Parity Productions; actor and activist Dominique Sharpton; and Gayle Waxenberg, co-founder and executive director of NewYorkRep. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Champian Fulton Christmas Show - Birdland fan favorite, pianist-vocalist Champian Fulton returns to Radio Free Birdland with her quartet for, "Christmas with Champian." Champian, along with flugelhornist Stephen Fulton, drummer Fukushi Tainaka, and bassist Hide Tanaka, swing their way through a set of jazzy holiday classics including, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "I'll be Home for Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and more. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Cendrillon Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. From April 28, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

Stars in the House - Cooking with Micaela Diamond, Laura Dean Koch, Kevin Burrows and Christopher Sieber click here

Endurance - In 1914 Earnest Shackleton and the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition set out aboard the Endurance to set their mark in history. They would do so, though not as they expected. Marooned by the elements and with the floes closing in the expedition faced trials beyond the pale of preparation or precedent. With a bath, ice, and a lifelong love of cold, this piece traces The Endurance's journey from the Antarctic continent to a changed world. click here