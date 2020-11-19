Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, November 19- with Luba Mason, Andrew Barth Feldman and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 19, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Queens Storytellers Online - Queens Theatre's hit series, Queens Storytellers, has returned with ten new shows featuring fifty storytellers! New installments will premiere on Thursdays at 7pm, including a live talkback segment featuring host David Lawson and each week's featured storytellers. The show on November 19 will feature stories from Anna Suzuki, Tracey Segarra, Mark Pagan, Cynthia Shaw, and Carrie Nelson. This week is the final show before our winter break - new shows resume January 7, 2021. Queens Storytellers is presented FREE of charge. Performances may feature strong language and mature content matter, and is recommended for viewers ages 14+. click here

12:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Luba Mason. click here

1:00 PM

Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit: Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing - Do you want to buy environmentally responsible clothes but don't know where to start? Are you a designer who wants to make greener choices but feels constrained by the process or unsure where to begin? Then this session is for you! Join this panel of sustainable fashion and costume experts as they dive into the world of sustainable sourcing and shopping, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday rush. We will discuss topics such as green-washing, better fabric choices, and purchasing second-hand. This session is for wardrobe, designers, and anyone who wants to purchase environmentally friendlier clothing. click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Kids Town Hall - BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the process of opening up the country moving slowly and unassuredly, our theatre and performing arts community can only be hopeful as information slowly comes our way. Television and film production has been able to begin (with strict rules in place) and pods coming into play. Theatre projects, however, have been very slow to materialize. Join us today as legendary kids agent Nancy Carson and Broadway's Baayork Lee are joined by Richard Jay-Alexander for a conversation with a slew of Broadway kids, including: Alyssa Marvin (Trevor), Brooklyn Shuck (Evil, CBS NY), Emily Hoder (Les Miz Tour), Kayla Teruel (Music Man, Les Miz Tour), Luke Mannikus (Trevor), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Noelle Hogan (Music Man), Owen Tabaka (Love Life at Encores), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster, Peacock LA), Quinn Titcomb (Les Miz Tour), Sam Poon (Sing Street), Tanner Quirk (Music Man), and Taven Blanke (Music Man). click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: The Mountain - The Story of a very loud village next to a very quiet mountain where a sleepy Giant lives. The Giant cannot get any rest with the constant noise and celebration in the village. Can they learn to peacefully coexist? A tale of balance and happy compromise. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Andrew Barth Feldman click here

5:30 PM

ON DISPLAY GLOBAL by Heidi Latsky Dance - Heidi Latsky teaches a workshop for ON DISPLAY GLOBAL, a worldwide initiative honoring the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - HILTON ALS (Staff Writer and Former Theater Critic, The New Yorker) click here

ODYSSEY - Race and Racism - Written and performed by playwright, actor, screenwriter Levy Lee Simon, directed by Juliette Jeffers, takes us on a personal odyssey dealing with racism as a Black man in America. Through spoken word, poetry and monologues we travel with Levy Lee as he expounds on stories from his parents about growing up in the Jim Crow south, to his own stories growing up in Harlem USA. November 19th, 6:00 pm (PST). Tickets: $15.99. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Nikki Renee Daniels - Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope. click here

THE SOARING SOLO SALON - Award-winning director and developer, Jessica Lynn Johnson, hosts an evening of brand new solo show with excerpts taken from the Soaring Solo Community. This enticing program will be streaming live from the Whitefire Theatre and will safely rotate six superb solo artists in and out throughout the night. The evening will feature the following solo artists' excerpts: Johnny Avila, Catherine Barnes, Liesel Hlista, Mitch Feinstein, Sheila Silver, and Pamela Najera. November 19 at 7:00 pm (PST). Tickets: $15.99. click here

Opera Staratoga-Digital Concert Series - In partnership with Caffè Lena, Opera Saratoga will launch AMERICA SINGS, a monthly concert series featuring an array of diverse, internationally acclaimed artists. The series amplifies the voices of artists from racial groups historically underrepresented on the concert stage and features a wide array of classical, jazz, and popular music. All concerts in this new series will be live streamed to the public for free, but viewers are encouraged to contribute through a virtual tip jar during each event to support both Opera Saratoga and the featured artists. All "tips" made during each concert will be split equally between Opera Saratoga and the featured artists, providing vital support to artists who have been financially impacted by the shutdown of live opera performances across the country. click here

ACT of CT presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

7:30 PM

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - This Isn't Helping, written and performed by Jude Treder-Wolff: burnout, trauma and recovery click here

Lioness: Women in Jazz Concert Series presents Lauren Sevian's LSQ - Lauren Sevian's LSQ THUR, NOV 19, 7:30 PM EDT STREAMING ON YOUTUBE This second conert features Grammy sward winning baritone saxophonist Lauren Sevian's LSQ with pianist Helen Sung, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer E.J. Strickland. Grammy award winning baritone saxophonist Lauren Sevian is one of the most in demand musicians on the scene today. Ms. Sevian came to NYC in 1997 to attend the Manhattan School of Music, and soon thereafter began touring with groups such as Diva and the Artie Shaw Orchestra. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 15, 2018. click here

Live From Dizzy's - Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Spotlight On NEA & CARES Act in Theatre with NEA Chairman, Mary Anne Carter joined by Matt Gutschick (Rose Theater), Jamil Jude (True Colors), Jonelle Procope Apollo Theater), Emika Abe (Woolly Mammoth), Leslie Ishii (Perseverance Theatre), Stephanie Ybarra (Baltimore Center Stage) and Eric Johnson (Honolulu Theatre). click here

Broadway's Best Shows-Anton Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert. Directed by Danya Taymor. Adapted by Neil LaBute. click here

Scenes From Sweet Lorraine The Play - Presented by Executive Producer, Tony and Grammy Award Nominee Valisia LeKae, Scenes From Sweet Lorraine The Play is a benefit in support of Stand Up To Cancer and the Equity in the Arts and Culture Committee of the Brooklyn NAACP, written and directed by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj and Adam Mace, conceived by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

9:30 PM

Flight Simulator - Flight Recorder Poetry brings you the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry by emerging artists, only at The Tank! Every show we'll bring you either extended sets by our featured readers, or an open mic that you can drop in to share your own work. Hosted by Mike Fracentese; featured poets announced in advanced of each show! click here

10:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater. click here

