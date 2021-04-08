Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 8- with Ali Stroker, The Blackburn Prize, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 8, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Keynote: Anna Deavere Smith - Actress, playwright, and educator Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field, Twilight: Los Angeles) reviews the broad scope of education in America in an insightful talk addressed to artists and educators. Reflecting on the historical context that affects our educational system today, Smith considers how teachers and schools can work toward bringing humanity into their institutions and celebrate bringing people together. Live, virtual Q&A session to follow the talk. click here

Ochre House Theater presents Supernova Leftovers - "What can we expect at the end of a long journey?" SUPERNOVA LEFTOVERS, the next amazing Virtual Theater video in our Ghosts In The Kitchen series, is a nuclear harvest that reaps the profound workings of the Self. Written and performed beautifully by Carla Parker and directed by Josh David Jordan, Supernova Leftovers takes you down the rabbit hole of self discovery, denial and wonders. There's always something leftover in the kitchen. click here

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Ali Stroker click here

32 Bar Cut: The Show - Bradley Gibson - 32 Bar Cut is a weekly interview series with Broadway actor Adrienne Walker and Broadway music associate Austin Cook. Each week Adrienne and Austin sit down with theatre stars from across the country. They have honest conversations about what their experience has been so far as a professional in their field of performance. In this epsiode, Broadway Star, Bradley Gibson chats with Adrienne about A Bronx Tale, The Lion King, his first season on Power II: Ghost, and his new single and music video "Fool." click here

3:00 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: How to Charm a Sea Monster - Learn how to make feathers from paper for your very own mask. Paper is such an amazing building material and reflects most birds' homes. Imagine if we can fly away with the birds right now in our masks! Ever wondered what the bottom of the sea is like? Join Bonnie as you dive deep into an ocean in your living room, surrounded by creatures both friendly and dramatic. Hopefully, magic will prevail as we are tested to our limits by a curious Sea Monster. This exciting ScreenPLAY episode is 30 minutes of non-stop interactive FUN, where your whole family becomes part of the story. We explore movement, puppetry, theater, and the irresistible power of being ridiculous. So, clear some space at home, jump into your ZOOM square, and get ready for imagined adventures! click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Jordan Bak, viola - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Jordan Bak, viola Bach | Adagio and Fuga from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor Hindemith | Thema mit Variationen. Schnelle Viertel (ma maestoso) from Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 31 No. 4 Jeffrey Mumford | wending Joan Tower | Wild Purple click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Shai Wosner, piano - Known for his "keen musical mind and deep musical soul" (NPR), Shai Wosner has been heard in past seasons collaborating with violinist Jennifer Koh, the Miró Quartet, ECCO, and others. Now he returns for a recital of works by Schubert, Scarlatti, Rzewski, and Beethoven that is sure to offer interpretations of vitality and insight. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Join us for our digital version of CSC's signature series, Classic Conversations. These one-of-a-kind discussions between Artistic Director John Doyle and CSC-associated artists continues in 2021, offering unique chats with performers, composers, playwrights, and former CSC Artistic Directors. Premiering Thursdays at 6pm on YouTube and Facebook, past videos can be found on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram IGTV after their initial release. This conversation will feature: Oscar and Grammy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Composer Jon Batiste (Soul, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert") click here

REVERB THEATRE ARTS FESTIVAL - Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium will present a virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. The festival is space for artists to develop and share new theatre works, created and hosted by Roundabout Theatre Company and with the participation of four lead partner organizations: Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company and EPIC Players. Artists from around the country have submitted their works of original theatre - monologue, spoken word, dance or music - based on creative prompts on the theme of "Connection." From that pool, the partner organizations chose 24 participating artists to develop their pieces and work alongside Roundabout's Collaborating Artists over the next few weeks. The festival's participating artists are April Alario, Preston Burger, Angelica Cabral, Evan Cummings, Shane Dittmar, Harrison Gottfried, Nicky Gottlieb, Isaac Grivett, Anita Hollander, Lance Horne, Carol Hoverman, Sarah Kaufman, Eileen Merritt, Makena Metz, Melissa Noris, Cuquis Robledo, Magda Romanska, Imani Russell, Michael Shutt, Lakshmi Shyamakrishnan, Lauren Stock, Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Caity-Shea Violette & Garrett Zuecher. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene - The York Theatre Company presents the limited virtual reprise of Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene, a magical fusion of theatre and cinema, gorgeous music that will take you on an intense journey. When Marlene Dietrich phoned a young singer out of the blue, the icon stayed on the line for an unforgettable three hours. Thirty years later Broadway and West End star Ute Lemper reveals all in her 5-star critically acclaimed show. Following sold out performances at The York in the fall of 2019 and around the world, Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene has been streamed online after being filmed at Club Cumming in New York. Alan Cumming and Ute Lemper are producers. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From April 7, 1984. click here

8:00 PM

John Cullum: AN ACCIDENTAL STAR - Go behind the scenes with Broadway icon John Cullum -- from his 1960 debut in CAMELOT and Tony Award-winning performances in Shenandoah and On The Twentieth Century, to starring roles in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Urinetown and The Scottsboro Boys. John captivates with songs from the Golden Age of the American Musical and never-before-heard stories of working with friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Goulet, Julie Andrews, and more. An Accidental Star is a rare opportunity to revisit the making of some of Broadway's greatest shows, and the funny, moving and fascinating encounters John had along the way. click here

Stars in the House - Happy Birthday to Seth's Sister, Nancy! We are celebrating with Mandy Gonzalez, Jack Plotnick, Randy Rainbow and Miranda Sings. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS - Pearl Cleage's "funny and hopeful" (Georgia Magazine) comedy is all about aging gracefully and gorgeously. Anna Campbell, now 65, sparked controversy when she bared it all on stage years ago. When a theatre festival asks to re-stage the work with a younger actress in her role, dramatic and comic fireworks ensue. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here